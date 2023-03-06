News
Sports
Arsenal beat Chelsea to lift Women's League Cup
2023-03-06 | 05:37
2
min
Arsenal beat Chelsea to lift Women's League Cup
Arsenal fought back from a goal down to beat Chelsea 3-1 in the FA Women's League Cup final on Sunday and claim the trophy for a record-extending sixth time.
Chelsea, who were the losing finalists for a second straight year, struck first with Sam Kerr's close-range header beating goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger in the second minute.
Arsenal responded well and launched their comeback after a deflected pass fell at the feet of forward Stina Blackstenius, who kept her cool to slot home a side-footed finish in the 16th.
Sophie Ingle then brought down Katie McCabe inside Chelsea's area to give away a penalty, which was expertly converted by Kim Little in the 24th minute, with a Niamh Charles own goal doubling Arsenal's advantage just before halftime.
The game slowed down after a breathless first half and, though Chelsea enjoyed large spells of possession, Arsenal held on to secure their first trophy since 2019.
"We're Arsenal and we need to win titles and trophies and we're disappointed we haven't been able to do that until now but we've done it," captain Little told the BBC.
The teams now shift their focus back to the Women's Super League, where defending champions Chelsea are third in the standings with 31 points from 12 games, while fourth-placed Arsenal are five points behind them.
Reuters
Next
NBA roundup: 6/3/23
Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells amid US visa row
Previous
0
Sports
2023-02-16
Adeyemi solo strike earns Dortmund 1-0 win over Chelsea
Sports
2023-02-16
Adeyemi solo strike earns Dortmund 1-0 win over Chelsea
0
Sports
2023-02-16
Ruthless Man City go top with statement win at Arsenal
Sports
2023-02-16
Ruthless Man City go top with statement win at Arsenal
0
Sports
2023-02-01
Premier League clubs spend $1 bln for first time in January transfer window
Sports
2023-02-01
Premier League clubs spend $1 bln for first time in January transfer window
0
Sports
2023-02-01
Arsenal sign midfielder Jorginho from Chelsea
Sports
2023-02-01
Arsenal sign midfielder Jorginho from Chelsea
0
Variety
05:44
Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana excels in the US
Variety
05:44
Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana excels in the US
0
Sports
05:39
NBA roundup: 6/3/23
Sports
05:39
NBA roundup: 6/3/23
0
Sports
05:33
Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells amid US visa row
Sports
05:33
Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells amid US visa row
0
Sports
08:18
F1 drivers see no need for qualifying change
Sports
08:18
F1 drivers see no need for qualifying change
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-03
Environment Minister warns of higher fire risks until Sunday
Lebanon News
2023-03-03
Environment Minister warns of higher fire risks until Sunday
0
World
02:40
Suicide bombing in southwest Pakistan kills nine policemen
World
02:40
Suicide bombing in southwest Pakistan kills nine policemen
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-01
Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-01
Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes
0
World
06:55
Decisions after March rates hike must be based on data - ECB's Centeno
World
06:55
Decisions after March rates hike must be based on data - ECB's Centeno
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
1
Lebanon News
09:08
Lebanese Army patrol forces Israeli patrol to retreat after violating Blue Line
Lebanon News
09:08
Lebanese Army patrol forces Israeli patrol to retreat after violating Blue Line
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Two LBP 100,000 banknote versions are in circulation. Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Two LBP 100,000 banknote versions are in circulation. Here are the details
3
World
02:45
Russia's air defense downs three missiles in Belgorod region - governor
World
02:45
Russia's air defense downs three missiles in Belgorod region - governor
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Will Syrian refugees be integrated into Lebanese regular schooling system?
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Will Syrian refugees be integrated into Lebanese regular schooling system?
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:34
Lebanon pharmacies accused of exploiting currency instability for profit
News Bulletin Reports
11:34
Lebanon pharmacies accused of exploiting currency instability for profit
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:14
Rising fuel prices push Lebanese to embrace alternative transportation
News Bulletin Reports
10:14
Rising fuel prices push Lebanese to embrace alternative transportation
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
Teachers strike continues: Uncertainty surrounds students’ return to school
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
Teachers strike continues: Uncertainty surrounds students’ return to school
8
World
03:56
Former top Credit Suisse shareholder sells full stake in bank
World
03:56
Former top Credit Suisse shareholder sells full stake in bank
