Sports

Arsenal beat Chelsea to lift Women's League Cup

2023-03-06 | 05:37
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Arsenal beat Chelsea to lift Women's League Cup

Arsenal fought back from a goal down to beat Chelsea 3-1 in the FA Women's League Cup final on Sunday and claim the trophy for a record-extending sixth time.

Chelsea, who were the losing finalists for a second straight year, struck first with Sam Kerr's close-range header beating goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger in the second minute.

Arsenal responded well and launched their comeback after a deflected pass fell at the feet of forward Stina Blackstenius, who kept her cool to slot home a side-footed finish in the 16th.
 
Sophie Ingle then brought down Katie McCabe inside Chelsea's area to give away a penalty, which was expertly converted by Kim Little in the 24th minute, with a Niamh Charles own goal doubling Arsenal's advantage just before halftime.

The game slowed down after a breathless first half and, though Chelsea enjoyed large spells of possession, Arsenal held on to secure their first trophy since 2019.

"We're Arsenal and we need to win titles and trophies and we're disappointed we haven't been able to do that until now but we've done it," captain Little told the BBC.
 
The teams now shift their focus back to the Women's Super League, where defending champions Chelsea are third in the standings with 31 points from 12 games, while fourth-placed Arsenal are five points behind them.
 

Sports

Arsenal

Women

Beat

Chelsea

Win

League

Title

FA Cup

LBCI Next
NBA roundup: 6/3/23
Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells amid US visa row
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-02-16

Adeyemi solo strike earns Dortmund 1-0 win over Chelsea

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-16

Ruthless Man City go top with statement win at Arsenal

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-01

Premier League clubs spend $1 bln for first time in January transfer window

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-01

Arsenal sign midfielder Jorginho from Chelsea

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
05:44

Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana excels in the US

LBCI
Sports
05:39

NBA roundup: 6/3/23

LBCI
Sports
05:33

Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells amid US visa row

LBCI
Sports
08:18

F1 drivers see no need for qualifying change

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-03

Environment Minister warns of higher fire risks until Sunday

LBCI
World
02:40

Suicide bombing in southwest Pakistan kills nine policemen

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-01

Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes

LBCI
World
06:55

Decisions after March rates hike must be based on data - ECB's Centeno

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:08

Lebanese Army patrol forces Israeli patrol to retreat after violating Blue Line

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:42

Two LBP 100,000 banknote versions are in circulation. Here are the details

LBCI
World
02:45

Russia's air defense downs three missiles in Belgorod region - governor

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

Will Syrian refugees be integrated into Lebanese regular schooling system?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:34

Lebanon pharmacies accused of exploiting currency instability for profit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:14

Rising fuel prices push Lebanese to embrace alternative transportation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:01

Teachers strike continues: Uncertainty surrounds students’ return to school

LBCI
World
03:56

Former top Credit Suisse shareholder sells full stake in bank

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app