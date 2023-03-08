Sports

Florida's DeSantis urges Biden to let unvaccinated Djokovic enter US for Miami Open

2023-03-08 | 07:10
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Florida's DeSantis urges Biden to let unvaccinated Djokovic enter US for Miami Open

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has called on US President Joe Biden to allow Novak Djokovic to compete at this month's Miami Open despite the world number one being unvaccinated for COVID-19.

Djokovic, one of the most high-profile athletes unvaccinated against the virus, applied to the US government last month for special permission to play at ATP Masters events Indian Wells, which begins on Wednesday, and the March 19-April 2 Miami Open.
 
The Serbian, 35, formally withdrew from Indian Wells on Sunday. Florida Senator Rick Scott said that US officials had denied Djokovic's request.
 
"This denial is unfair, unscientific and unacceptable," DeSantis wrote in a letter to Biden on Tuesday.
 
"I urge you to reconsider. It's time to put pandemic politics aside and give the American people what they want - let him play."

Republican DeSantis signed a law in November 2021 banning schools, businesses and government entities from requiring vaccination against COVID-19, drawing condemnation from health experts and Democratic leaders.
 
The US currently bars unvaccinated foreigners from entry into the country, a policy that is expected to be lifted when the government ends its COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11.

Djokovic, who missed last year's Australian Open after being deported from that country due to his vaccination status, has said he would skip Grand Slams rather than have a COVID shot.

He won his record-tying 22nd Grand Slam at the Australian Open in January. He has not played at Indian Wells or the Miami Open - which together comprise the "Sunshine Double" - since 2019.
 
Last week, Scott and fellow Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida also wrote to Biden urging him to grant the waiver request.

Indian Wells tournament director Tommy Haas, the United States Tennis Association and the US Open were among those also hoping Djokovic would be allowed to enter.

"The only thing keeping Mr Djokovic from participating in this tournament is your administration's continued enforcement of a misguided, unscientific, and out-of-date COVID-19 vaccination requirement for foreign guests," DeSantis said.
 

Sports

Florida

DeSantis

Urges

Biden

Unvaccinated

Novak Djokovic

US

Miami Open

Tennis

LBCI Next
Dortmund have no time to lament Chelsea defeat as Ruhr derby awaits
NBA Roundup: 8/3/23
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-06

Biden's clean energy factory jobs may elude US union workers

LBCI
World
2023-03-01

US House panel approves bill giving Biden power to ban TikTok

LBCI
World
2023-03-01

US Supreme Court doubt over student debt relief looms over Biden agenda

LBCI
World
2023-02-27

Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill asserting state oversight of land around Walt Disney World

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
07:14

Dortmund have no time to lament Chelsea defeat as Ruhr derby awaits

LBCI
Sports
07:05

NBA Roundup: 8/3/23

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-07

Government meets with Basketball Federation to discuss naturalization of Omari Spellman

LBCI
Sports
2023-03-07

NBA roundup: 7/3/23

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2022-12-26

Lebanese Tima Deryan becomes 1st Lebanese woman to ski to the South Pole

LBCI
World
2023-03-06

China leans on coal amid energy security push

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02

Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-20

6.3 magnitude earthquake on Syrian-Turkish border felt across Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:26

Banks lack liquidity: Secretary General of Banks Association Fadi Khalaf

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:37

"Frangieh's candidacy, Lebanon is sinking, scenario of chaos looms": Saudi newspaper Okaz

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:04

EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:23

“Will Nasrallah-Frangieh duo burn Lebanon down?”: Saudi newspaper Okaz

LBCI
World
04:39

Russians claim control over eastern Bakhmut, Ukrainians defiant

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:51

Saudi newspaper Okaz features controversial image, headlines of Nasrallah, Frangieh following presidential candidacy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:28

Frangieh's official presidential bid announcement expected soon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:40

Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app