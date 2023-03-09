Sports

UEFA home-grown rules partially incompatible with EU rules, EU court adviser says

2023-03-09 | 09:43
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
UEFA home-grown rules partially incompatible with EU rules, EU court adviser says

UEFA's home-grown rules setting a quota of locally trained players at clubs are partially incompatible with EU rules, an adviser to Europe's top court said on Thursday in a dispute between European soccer's governing body and two Belgian clubs.

UEFA's home-grown player rules, which date back to the 2008/2009 season, set a quota of locally trained players at clubs but without any discrimination on nationality.
 
Royal Antwerp had argued that the rules hamper a professional club from recruiting and fielding players who do not meet the requirement of local or national roots.

It said the rules also reduce the chances for some players to be recruited and fielded in a match.

Royal Antwerp took its grievance about UEFA and Belgian soccer governing body URBSFA, which has similar rules, to a Belgian court which subsequently sought advice from the Luxembourg-based EU Court of Justice (CJEU).
 
CJEU Advocate General Maciej Szpunar said that while the recruitment and training of young players must be accepted as legitimate, he had doubts about the general coherence of the contested provisions regarding the definition of a home-grown player.

"Systems in which home-grown players include not only those trained by the club at issue, but also those of other clubs in the same national league, are not compatible with free movement rules," he wrote in an opinion.
 
"The contested provisions are not coherent and therefore not suitable for achieving the objective of training young players: home-grown players should not include players emanating from other clubs than the club in question."

Judges, who follow four out of five such recommendations, will rule in the coming months.

UEFA said it took note of Szpunar's recommendations "to improve the effectiveness of the existing rules" and looked forward to the CJEU's judgement.

"In the meantime, (we) will continue to focus on our central mission to nurture the European football pyramid based on open exciting competitions, robust solidarity mechanisms, sporting merit and a world-leading youth system," it said.

"We will do so in close cooperation with national associations, leagues, clubs, players, fans and public authorities."

The case is Case C-680/21 Royal Antwerp Football Club.
 

Sports

UEFA

EU

Rules

Partially

Incompatible

Court

Advisors

LBCI Next
Bullet point previews of Premier League matches
Dortmund have no time to lament Chelsea defeat as Ruhr derby awaits
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-09

Hungary vows to fight in EU court to defend anti-LGBT law

LBCI
World
2023-02-28

Apple faces EU charge over App Store rules as regulators narrow case

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-17

Google, Twitter, Meta, Apple face tougher EU online content rules

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-03

ChatGPT in spotlight as EU's Breton bats for tougher AI rules

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
06:17

Wimbledon yet to decide on allowing Russian, Belarusian players this year

LBCI
Sports
06:09

Italy's Serie A to discuss financing options for media business

LBCI
Sports
06:03

NBA roundup: 10/3/23

LBCI
Sports
06:01

Rashford, Fernandes on target as Man United crush Betis

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-21

What is Parliament role in solving banking sector crisis?

LBCI
Middle East
02:56

US targets 'shadow banking' network helping Iran evade sanctions

LBCI
World
2023-02-28

Audi will not cut EV prices to follow Tesla's lead - Audi Europe chief

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-23

Ecem April Onutman, Model of Models of Turkiye

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app