Sports

Gill, Kohli drive India's strong reply against Australia

2023-03-11 | 07:58
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Gill, Kohli drive India's strong reply against Australia

Shubman Gill smashed a career-best 128 and Virat Kohli regained his form to fuel India's robust reply to Australia's first innings total of 480 on day three of the fourth and final test in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Opener Gill, playing his second match of the series, featured in three 50-plus partnerships to help India, who lead the series 2-1, reach 289-3 at stumps.

Kohli was batting on 59, his first test half-century in 16 innings, with Ravindra Jadeja on 16 at the other end and India still 191 behind.

"Hopefully we'll bat well tomorrow and get some big score for us, and then you know anything can happen on day five," Gill told the broadcasters.

"Hopefully, the wicket will help our bowlers and if it does, we'll be trying to win this match."

"The pitch was pretty good to bat on... It was important for us to bat big and keep picking the singles whenever possible."

Both Gill and Rohit Sharma signaled their attacking intent after India resumed on 36 for no loss at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which presented the best batting conditions so far in the series.

Gill stamped his class with an exquisite cover drive against Mitchell Starc, while Rohit disdainfully pulled the left-arm quick for a six as India reached the 50-mark in the 13th over.

Left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann broke the 74-run opening stand when Rohit's backfoot punch went straight to Marnus Labuschagne at short extra cover.

Rohit, who made 35, left shaking his head after failing to convert the start into a big knock in perfect batting conditions.

Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara consolidated India's position even though runs were not easy to come by in the second session.

On a hot day, Australia captain Steve Smith used his quicks in short bursts and often tinkered with field setting to stem the flow of boundaries.

The run-rate plummeted and India endured a 16-over boundary drought which Gill eventually ended with back-to-back fours off Cameron Green.

The opener brought up his hundred with a four off Todd Murphy before bowing to the applauding crowd in celebration.

Murphy tasted success with the final delivery of that over when Pujara fell lbw for 42.

Gill started cramping up towards the end and was trapped lbw by Nathan Lyon after playing a tired-looking shot and missing the ball.

India needs to win the match to seal their place in the final of the World Test Championship against Australia at The Oval in June.
 
REUTERS
 

Sports

Shubman Gill

Career

Virat Kohli

Fuel

India

Australia

Test

Ahmedabad

Lebanon achieves third place at Asian Children Alpine Ski Championship
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-10

Australia, India agree on strengthening economic, defense ties

LBCI
World
2023-03-08

India, Australia aim to boost economic, defense ties at first summit of PMs

LBCI
World
2023-02-20

Iran to shun India's Raisina Dialogue over mention of protests

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-30

Carrier Emirates test flies Boeing 777 on sustainable fuel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-10

Lebanon achieves third place at Asian Children Alpine Ski Championship

LBCI
Sports
2023-03-10

Former Fox exec convicted in FIFA bribery case, other acquitted

LBCI
Sports
2023-03-10

Wimbledon yet to decide on allowing Russian, Belarusian players this year

LBCI
Sports
2023-03-10

Italy's Serie A to discuss financing options for media business

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Fuel prices edge up across Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-04

Lebanese Jennifer Aoun reaches Sweden's Got Talent's finals

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

Saudi Arabia, Iran open new chapter with Chinese support

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-16

Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app