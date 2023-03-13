During the 99th minute of the match, specifically 7 minutes before the end, the game was halted after fans of the Al-Ansar club stormed the pitch and broke through the barbed-wire fence due to a clash between the two teams.



At the moment of tension, the score was 3-2 in favor of "Al-Ahed", with the first half ending in a 1-0 lead for the latter after a coordinated attack by several players from midfield.



During the moments of tension, a major confrontation broke out between the fans and riot police who quickly intervened to contain the brawl, which resulted in the destruction of chairs and the iron fence inside the stadium.



According to the National News Agency, the major altercation caused the Omani referee team and the players to leave the field and head towards the changing rooms. Meanwhile, the confrontation between the fans and the riot police continued.



The incident has raised concerns about the security measures during the football championship matches in Lebanon, especially as the country has been facing political and economic crises for years. The Lebanese Football Association has yet to issue a statement regarding the incident.