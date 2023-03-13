News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Chaos erupts during the final match of Lebanon's Football Championship
2023-03-13 | 07:09
Share
1
min
Chaos erupts during the final match of Lebanon's Football Championship
During the 99th minute of the match, specifically 7 minutes before the end, the game was halted after fans of the Al-Ansar club stormed the pitch and broke through the barbed-wire fence due to a clash between the two teams.
At the moment of tension, the score was 3-2 in favor of "Al-Ahed", with the first half ending in a 1-0 lead for the latter after a coordinated attack by several players from midfield.
During the moments of tension, a major confrontation broke out between the fans and riot police who quickly intervened to contain the brawl, which resulted in the destruction of chairs and the iron fence inside the stadium.
According to the National News Agency, the major altercation caused the Omani referee team and the players to leave the field and head towards the changing rooms. Meanwhile, the confrontation between the fans and the riot police continued.
The incident has raised concerns about the security measures during the football championship matches in Lebanon, especially as the country has been facing political and economic crises for years. The Lebanese Football Association has yet to issue a statement regarding the incident.
Lebanon News
Variety
Sports
Football
Lebanon
Brawl
Fight
Destruction
Chairs
Fence
Stadium
Next
Salah's villa in Cairo burgled
Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana ranks first in prestigious Wellington Class 515-CSI5, boosting Olympic qualification chances
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:37
American Task Force urges "end to fighting," urgent action on Egyptian gas deal
Lebanon News
09:37
American Task Force urges "end to fighting," urgent action on Egyptian gas deal
0
Variety
08:45
Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference
Variety
08:45
Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference
0
Sports
07:59
Football Leaders Arsenal crush Fulham, Man United held, Newcastle win
Sports
07:59
Football Leaders Arsenal crush Fulham, Man United held, Newcastle win
0
Variety
13:32
Increase in violations in Lebanon's Shouf Cedar Reserve sparks conservation efforts
Variety
13:32
Increase in violations in Lebanon's Shouf Cedar Reserve sparks conservation efforts
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
10:24
Here’s how to stream March Madness 2023
Sports
10:24
Here’s how to stream March Madness 2023
0
Variety
09:54
More than 500 women, girls ran in support of women's empowerment
Variety
09:54
More than 500 women, girls ran in support of women's empowerment
0
Sports
08:04
NBA roundup: 13/3/23
Sports
08:04
NBA roundup: 13/3/23
0
Sports
07:59
Football Leaders Arsenal crush Fulham, Man United held, Newcastle win
Sports
07:59
Football Leaders Arsenal crush Fulham, Man United held, Newcastle win
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:27
Speaker Berri meets with Saudi ambassador Boukhari
Lebanon News
09:27
Speaker Berri meets with Saudi ambassador Boukhari
0
Middle East
2023-02-11
UN aid chief says world must remember those displaced by quake in Turkey and Syria
Middle East
2023-02-11
UN aid chief says world must remember those displaced by quake in Turkey and Syria
0
World
07:03
Putin ally says US, UK sowing deception over Nord Stream blasts
World
07:03
Putin ally says US, UK sowing deception over Nord Stream blasts
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:26
Franjieh first victim of Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement
Press Highlights
02:26
Franjieh first victim of Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement
2
Lebanon Economy
12:48
Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike
Lebanon Economy
12:48
Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike
3
Lebanon News
13:09
Syrian refugees accused of theft and vandalism in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley
Lebanon News
13:09
Syrian refugees accused of theft and vandalism in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley
4
Variety
13:32
Increase in violations in Lebanon's Shouf Cedar Reserve sparks conservation efforts
Variety
13:32
Increase in violations in Lebanon's Shouf Cedar Reserve sparks conservation efforts
5
Lebanon News
13:18
Pedestrian bridge near City Mall becomes dangerous due to metal structure damage
Lebanon News
13:18
Pedestrian bridge near City Mall becomes dangerous due to metal structure damage
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Lebanese communities struggle with power outages and lawlessness
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Lebanese communities struggle with power outages and lawlessness
7
Variety
06:47
Lebanese designers bewilder the Oscars
Variety
06:47
Lebanese designers bewilder the Oscars
8
Variety
16:19
Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana ranks first in prestigious Wellington Class 515-CSI5, boosting Olympic qualification chances
Variety
16:19
Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana ranks first in prestigious Wellington Class 515-CSI5, boosting Olympic qualification chances
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store