News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Former pro breaks record for world's longest surf in Australia
2023-03-17 | 10:38
Share
1
min
Former pro breaks record for world's longest surf in Australia
A former Australian professional surfer broke the world record for the longest recorded surfing session in Sydney on Friday.
Blake Johnston took to the water at Cronulla Beach in Sydney’s south at 1 a.m. on Thursday and moved past the previous mark held by South African Josh Enslin 30 hours and 11 minutes later.
The Australian plans to surf until Friday evening, extending the new record to over 40 hours on the water.
Johnston said he was "pretty cooked" when he briefly returned to the beach to answer questions from the media after breaking the record, hundreds of spectators cheering his achievement.
"Thanks everyone, you're the best," he said, before going back into the ocean.
"Everyone deserves to feel awesome, deserves to take care of yourselves. Good on you."
Spotlights were used at night to help guide Johnston in the surf and medics monitored his health on the beach.
Johnston, who surfed more than 600 waves during his session, took on the world record to raise money for youth mental health initiatives in collaboration with the Chumpy Pullin Foundation.
Reuters
Sports
Former
Australian
Professional
Breaks
Worlds
Longest
Surf
Session
Sydney
40 Hours
Surfer
Blake Johnston
Next
Palace sack manager Vieira after winless run
NBA roundup: 16/3/23
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:15
Former JPMorgan executive, ex-Barclays CEO Staley to be deposed next week
World
10:15
Former JPMorgan executive, ex-Barclays CEO Staley to be deposed next week
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-16
Salameh attends hearing session with French and European delegations
Lebanon News
2023-03-16
Salameh attends hearing session with French and European delegations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-15
Salameh fails to attend hearing session with French and German delegations
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-15
Salameh fails to attend hearing session with French and German delegations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-15
Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-15
Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
11:35
TikTok and MLS enter multiyear partnership to deepen the league’s presence on the app
Variety
11:35
TikTok and MLS enter multiyear partnership to deepen the league’s presence on the app
0
Sports
11:11
Man Utd face Sevilla, Juve meet Sporting in Europa League quarter
Sports
11:11
Man Utd face Sevilla, Juve meet Sporting in Europa League quarter
0
Sports
11:08
Real draw Chelsea, City's Guardiola back at Bayern in Champions League quarters
Sports
11:08
Real draw Chelsea, City's Guardiola back at Bayern in Champions League quarters
0
Sports
06:41
NBA roundup: 17/3/23
Sports
06:41
NBA roundup: 17/3/23
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-20
Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-20
Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert
0
Lebanon Economy
14:02
Central Bank Governor may face European investigators in Paris: Upcoming hearing in May
Lebanon Economy
14:02
Central Bank Governor may face European investigators in Paris: Upcoming hearing in May
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Maritime borders: Broken promises and discontent between Lebanon and Cyprus
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Maritime borders: Broken promises and discontent between Lebanon and Cyprus
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Mawlawi urges municipalities to conduct survey for damaged buildings
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Mawlawi urges municipalities to conduct survey for damaged buildings
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
03:09
Arab countries considering financial deposits to help Lebanon
Press Highlights
03:09
Arab countries considering financial deposits to help Lebanon
2
World
10:14
Russian defense minister decorates pilots for downing US drone
World
10:14
Russian defense minister decorates pilots for downing US drone
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Maritime borders: Broken promises and discontent between Lebanon and Cyprus
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Maritime borders: Broken promises and discontent between Lebanon and Cyprus
4
Lebanon News
11:01
Price of gasoline increases 18000 LBP
Lebanon News
11:01
Price of gasoline increases 18000 LBP
5
Lebanon News
06:22
USAID spearheads launch of first Solar & Renewable Energy Fund to combat energy crisis
Lebanon News
06:22
USAID spearheads launch of first Solar & Renewable Energy Fund to combat energy crisis
6
Sports
06:33
Arsenal's season has 'clarity' after Europa League exit
Sports
06:33
Arsenal's season has 'clarity' after Europa League exit
7
Middle East
07:56
Saudi-French meeting to be held, to discuss Lebanese file
Middle East
07:56
Saudi-French meeting to be held, to discuss Lebanese file
8
Lebanon News
05:07
Solar Fund to benefit at least 25 companies with solar power systems: US Ambassador
Lebanon News
05:07
Solar Fund to benefit at least 25 companies with solar power systems: US Ambassador
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store