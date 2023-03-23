Sports

Ronaldo talks up Saudi league's competitiveness

2023-03-23 | 06:33
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Ronaldo talks up Saudi league's competitiveness

Cristiano Ronaldo said he has been surprised by the level of competitiveness in the Saudi Pro League since joining Al Nassr in January.

"I think you should look at the (Saudi Pro League) in a different way," he told reporters. "I'm not going to say that the league is a Premier League, that would be a lie.

"But it's a very competitive league that I'm positively surprised by, a very balanced league and good teams.
 
"I am sure that in the coming years the league will be ... the fourth, fifth or sixth most competitive league in the world," added Ronaldo, who moved to Al-Nassr on a two-and-a-half-year contract worth a reported 200 million euros ($214.71 million).

Ronaldo is part of the Portugal squad for their Euro 2024 qualifiers against Liechtenstein later on Thursday and Luxembourg on Sunday.

The 38-year-old, who was benched by former coach Fernando Santos for their last two games at the World Cup, would make his 197th appearance for Portugal if he plays against Liechtenstein, surpassing Kuwait's Bader Al-Mutawa as the most capped player in men's football.
 
"I like to break records, I have broken lot of records ...," said Ronaldo, who debuted for Portugal in 2003.

"In addition to being the best scorer ever for national teams, I was also looking to be the international player with the most caps."

Portugal, who are now coached by Roberto Martinez, are in the same qualifying group as Bosnia & Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia and Liechtenstein.
 

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo

Saud Pro League

Competitiveness

Al Nassr

Saudi Arabia

Football

Teams

Balance

LBCI Next
Belgium's players keen to prove themselves under Tedesco
Apple TV+ drops its free offering for ‘Friday Night Baseball,’ expands games to 45+ countries
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-14

Football Serie A clinches new deal to stage Supercup in Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Variety
07:15

Apple considers bidding for English football streaming rights

LBCI
World
2023-03-21

Saudi Arabia releases US national Almadi from prison, says son

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-19

As the Persian Year ends, Iran reflects and opens up further to Saudi Arabia

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
07:15

Apple considers bidding for English football streaming rights

LBCI
Sports
06:56

NBA roundup: 23/3/23

LBCI
Sports
06:53

Lazio to ban three fans for life over 'antisemitic' behavior

LBCI
Sports
06:35

Belgium's players keen to prove themselves under Tedesco

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:37

New victims come forward after mass-ransomware attack

LBCI
Middle East
05:06

Saudi Foreign Minister initiates first phone call with Iranian counterpart

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-26

NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum sends Celtics past 76ers

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:15

Fuel prices see slight drop with minor exchange rate decline

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app