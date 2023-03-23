Sports

Belgium's players keen to prove themselves under Tedesco

2023-03-23 | 06:35
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Belgium's players keen to prove themselves under Tedesco

Belgium's players are eager to prove themselves to new coach Domenico Tedesco, who replaced Roberto Martinez after their group-stage exit at the World Cup in Qatar last year, winger Leandro Trossard said.

Tedesco has already dropped veterans Dries Mertens and Axel Witsel for the opening Euro 2024 qualifier against Sweden on Friday and a friendly against Germany.

"I think Tedesco is a manager who likes to put his opponents under pressure and create chances by winning the ball high up the pitch," Trossard told reporters on Wednesday. "That's quite a difference with Martinez.
 
"The new manager wants to build a new squad with a lot of dynamic play, which we already saw in the training sessions. Everybody's very eager to show themselves, that can only benefit us as a team."

Trossard has established himself as a regular at Premier League leaders Arsenal in recent weeks after joining them from Brighton & Hove Albion in January.

"I maybe didn't expect to play that many minutes, but injuries helped me a bit," Trossard said.
 
"I'm however more than convinced of my own capabilities. I arrived in a great group, filled with great players."
 

Sports

Belgium

Players

Keen

Prove

Themselves

Under

Tedesco

Trossard

World Cup

Qatar

Football

LBCI Next
Lazio to ban three fans for life over 'antisemitic' behavior
Ronaldo talks up Saudi league's competitiveness
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-03-15

FIFA approves 2026 World Cup format with record 104 matches

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-14

FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup draw places LebanonU19 in challenging Group B

LBCI
Sports
2023-03-03

Football PSG's Hakimi under investigation for alleged rape

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-14

Qatar ships World Cup fan accommodation to Turkey-Syria earthquake zones

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
07:15

Apple considers bidding for English football streaming rights

LBCI
Sports
06:56

NBA roundup: 23/3/23

LBCI
Sports
06:53

Lazio to ban three fans for life over 'antisemitic' behavior

LBCI
Sports
06:33

Ronaldo talks up Saudi league's competitiveness

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:37

New victims come forward after mass-ransomware attack

LBCI
Middle East
05:06

Saudi Foreign Minister initiates first phone call with Iranian counterpart

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-26

NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum sends Celtics past 76ers

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:15

Fuel prices see slight drop with minor exchange rate decline

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app