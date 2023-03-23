Sports

Lazio to ban three fans for life over 'antisemitic' behavior

2023-03-23 | 06:53
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lazio to ban three fans for life over 'antisemitic' behavior

Lazio will ban three fans for life from attending any games at the Stadio Olimpico due to antisemitic behavior during the Rome derby on Sunday.

Authorities reviewed security camera footage to identify a fan wearing a Lazio shirt with the name 'Hitlerson' and the number 88, a reference to the 'Heil Hitler' salute, during their 1-0 win over AS Roma.

Two other fans were banned for performing 'Roman salutes', which are associated with fascism.
 
Lazio said on Wednesday the three fans had shown "forms of discrimination and antisemitism" and that life bans would be issued after the club receive their details from the police.
 

Sports

Lazio

Ban

Three

Fans

Life

Over

Antiemetic

Behavior

Serie A

Italy

Rome

Derby

Football

LBCI Next
NBA roundup: 23/3/23
Belgium's players keen to prove themselves under Tedesco
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-01

Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:12

Lebanese banks and state clash over foreign currency obligations

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-22

Asteroid discovery suggests ingredients for life on Earth came from space

LBCI
World
2023-03-22

More banks will fail over next two years, says Man Group CEO

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
07:15

Apple considers bidding for English football streaming rights

LBCI
Sports
06:56

NBA roundup: 23/3/23

LBCI
Sports
06:35

Belgium's players keen to prove themselves under Tedesco

LBCI
Sports
06:33

Ronaldo talks up Saudi league's competitiveness

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
07:20

Thousands of Israelis block streets in protest of judicial overhaul

LBCI
World
08:28

ECB slowly trims carbon footprint of its bond stash

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-21

Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:37

MEA shifts all flights one hour earlier for departure from Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app