News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ward Jouri
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
U-20 World Cup draw in Indonesia postponed amid protest against Israel participation
2023-03-27 | 06:36
Share
3
min
U-20 World Cup draw in Indonesia postponed amid protest against Israel participation
The draw for the Under-20 FIFA World Cup that was scheduled to take place in Indonesia next week will be postponed, a source told Reuters after Bali's governor refused to host Israel's team.
The Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) said the draw that was to be held on Friday had been cancelled. FIFA were still conducting checks on tournament readiness.
The 24-team tournament is scheduled to be held from May 20-June 11 across six cities and Israel were set to make their debut in the competition.
The Jakarta Post reported earlier this month that Bali's governor Wayan Koster had written to the Ministry of Youth and Sports imploring them to "adopt a policy forbidding the Israeli team from competing in Bali" due to the conflict with Palestine.
The letter was also sent to the PSSI. Reuters could not reach the governor's office for comment. Reuters has also contacted the Israeli FA for comment.
"Previously, Bali governor Wayan Koster rejected the presence of the Israeli national team in the FIFA U-20 World Cup event... This can be a reason for FIFA to cancel the U-20 World Cup draw," the PSSI said in a statement.
"Because, for FIFA, the governor's refusal is the same as cancelling the organizing guarantee that has been issued by the Bali provincial government."
Earlier this month, protesters marched in the capital of Jakarta waving Indonesian and Palestinian flags while demanding Israel not be allowed to participate.
Indonesia's population is predominantly Muslim. Most Indonesian Muslims practice a moderate version of Islam, but recent years have seen a rise in religious conservatism that has crept into politics.
Over the past year, Israeli forces have made thousands of arrests in the West Bank and killed more than 200 Palestinians, including fighters and civilians. Meanwhile, more than 40 Israelis and three Ukrainians have died in Palestinian attacks.
HOSTING RIGHTS
If Indonesia lose hosting rights as a result, PSSI Executive Committee member Arya Sinulingga said he was worried about how FIFA sanctions could "isolate Indonesian football from the world".
Indonesia automatically qualified for the Under-20 World Cup as hosts but the last time they played in the tournament was in 1979.
Indonesia were also suspended by FIFA for nearly a year for government interference, with the global soccer body lifting the suspension in May 2016.
But at the time, the suspension had denied Indonesian teams the chance to qualify for upcoming major tournaments.
Sinulingga said the PSSI hoped for a solution where politics could be separated from sport, with its chairman Erick Thohir set to coordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.
"The chairman will also report to Mr President at the first opportunity to find a solution to all this, both diplomacy and foreign policy... to save Indonesian football that we love," Sinulingga added.
The PSSI said losing hosting rights would harm Indonesian football teams' chances of taking part in other FIFA tournaments in the future while the economic losses would amount to "trillions of rupiah".
Indonesia is also trying to rebuild its reputation after a deadly stampede last year led to the deaths of 135 spectators at a stadium in East Java in October. Many were crushed as they fled for exits after police fired tear gas into the crowd.
Reuters
Sports
U-20
World Cup
Draw
Indonesia
Postponed
Amid
Protests
Against
Israel
Participation
FIFA
Football
Next
Tottenham end unhappy relationship with Conte
Judge weighs request for Juventus accounting trial
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
06:10
Israeli government in chaos as judicial reform plans draw mass protests
Middle East
06:10
Israeli government in chaos as judicial reform plans draw mass protests
0
Sports
2023-03-20
Dozens in Indonesia protest Israel’s presence at U-20 Cup
Sports
2023-03-20
Dozens in Indonesia protest Israel’s presence at U-20 Cup
0
World
2023-03-24
King Charles' state visit to France postponed after violent protests
World
2023-03-24
King Charles' state visit to France postponed after violent protests
0
Middle East
2023-03-19
Hundreds of elite Israeli reservists say they are joining judicial protests
Middle East
2023-03-19
Hundreds of elite Israeli reservists say they are joining judicial protests
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
07:31
NBA roundup: 27/3/23
Sports
07:31
NBA roundup: 27/3/23
0
Sports
07:28
Naples paints the town blue for first Scudetto since Maradona era
Sports
07:28
Naples paints the town blue for first Scudetto since Maradona era
0
Sports
07:12
Tottenham end unhappy relationship with Conte
Sports
07:12
Tottenham end unhappy relationship with Conte
0
Sports
06:19
Judge weighs request for Juventus accounting trial
Sports
06:19
Judge weighs request for Juventus accounting trial
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-24
Who will benefit from new terminal project at Beirut Airport?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-24
Who will benefit from new terminal project at Beirut Airport?
0
Variety
10:04
Slack backs Videowise’s approach to creating interactive, shoppable videos
Variety
10:04
Slack backs Videowise’s approach to creating interactive, shoppable videos
0
Variety
2023-02-27
Lebanese Christa Maria Abou Akl astonishes "La Voix" jury again
Variety
2023-02-27
Lebanese Christa Maria Abou Akl astonishes "La Voix" jury again
0
Middle East
2023-02-21
Erdoğan faces backlash over building standards in city wrecked by quake
Middle East
2023-02-21
Erdoğan faces backlash over building standards in city wrecked by quake
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:18
Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday
Lebanon News
06:18
Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday
2
Press Highlights
04:06
Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance
Press Highlights
04:06
Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance
3
World
01:17
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince pledge support for Lebanon
World
01:17
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince pledge support for Lebanon
4
Middle East
00:21
Netanyahu sacks defense minister, sparking mass protests
Middle East
00:21
Netanyahu sacks defense minister, sparking mass protests
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:12
Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab
News Bulletin Reports
11:12
Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Lebanese government reverses decision on Daylight Saving Time
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Lebanese government reverses decision on Daylight Saving Time
7
Variety
09:29
Lebanese Christa Maria excels in Canada, qualifying for La Voix's semi-finals
Variety
09:29
Lebanese Christa Maria excels in Canada, qualifying for La Voix's semi-finals
8
Press Highlights
05:17
Lebanese are rushing to buy gold amid financial instability: report
Press Highlights
05:17
Lebanese are rushing to buy gold amid financial instability: report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store