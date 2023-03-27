Sports

Tottenham end unhappy relationship with Conte

2023-03-27 | 07:12
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Tottenham end unhappy relationship with Conte

Antonio Conte's increasingly fractious relationship with Tottenham Hotspur came to an end with the Premier League club announcing they had parted ways with the Italian on Sunday.

The writing had been on the wall since last weekend after Conte's furious reaction to a 3-3 draw with Southampton in the Premier League -- after which he lambasted his players.

"We can announce that head coach Antonio Conte has left the club by mutual agreement," Tottenham said in a statement.
 
"We achieved Champions League qualification in Antonio's first season at the club. We thank Antonio for his contribution and wish him well for the future."

Conte's assistant Cristian Stellini, who stood in for several games while Conte was recovering from surgery, takes over the first team, supported by former Spurs midfielder Ryan Mason, until the end of the season, the club said.

"We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place," chairman Daniel Levy said in the statement.
 
"We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our club and amazing, loyal supporters."

Conte leaves with Tottenham in fourth place in the Premier League and still well-placed to challenge for a top-four finish and qualify for the Champions League.

The reality is, however, that there has been a growing sense of drift since Tottenham's strong finish to last season enabled them to finish in fourth place in the table.

Tottenham, who have not won a trophy since 2008, lost to second-tier Sheffield United in the FA Cup fifth round this month, went out of the Champions League to AC Milan with a whimper before throwing away victory at Southampton.

After that draw, which left Tottenham only two points above Newcastle United having played two games more, Conte accused his players of being selfish, lacking team spirit and even appeared to aim a shot at the club's hierarchy.
 
"Tottenham's story is this -- 20 years there is this owner (Levy) and they never won anything. Why?" Conte said. "The fault is only for the club, or for every manager that stays here. I have seen the managers that Tottenham had on the bench.

"It is time to change this situation if Tottenham want to change. If they want to continue this way, they can change the manager, a lot of managers, but the situation cannot change."

Conte, who managed Juventus and Inter Milan to Serie A titles and Chelsea to the Premier League title, was out of contract in June and his demeanor has suggested he had little stomach to extend his stay.

The 53-year-old, who replaced the short-lived Nuno Espirito-Santo in November 2021, was in charge of 76 matches for Tottenham, winning 41 and losing 23.

He has endured an emotional few months with the death of three close friends, Tottenham fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone, Sinisa Mihajlovic and Gianluca Vialli.

WORKED WONDERS
 
The mood was far different at the end of last season with Conte having worked wonders to turn around Tottenham's fortunes to chase down Arsenal in the hunt for fourth place.

But while Arsenal are now favorites to win the title, Tottenham have regressed and Conte's rigid style of football has tested the patience of the fans.

Things reached a head when they barely created a chance against Milan in a 0-0 draw in north London after losing the away leg 1-0 in the San Siro.

After the Champions League exit, Conte, who had returned to the technical area after gallbladder surgery, indicated that the club could bid him farewell before his contract expired.

A win over Nottingham Forest offered some optimism but the draw at Southampton opened old wounds.

Conte is the second serial-winning manager to leave the club in little more than three years after they also sacked Jose Mourinho two years ago after he was brought in to replace the hugely popular Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino, fired in 2019 just months after leading the club to the Champions League final, is tipped for a possible return while Julian Nagelsmann, sacked by Bayern Munich this week, is also a candidate for the job.
 

Sports

Tottenham

End

Unhappy

Relationship

Conte

Premier League

Club

England

Italy

Manager

LBCI Next
Naples paints the town blue for first Scudetto since Maradona era
U-20 World Cup draw in Indonesia postponed amid protest against Israel participation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-02-01

Premier League clubs spend $1 bln for first time in January transfer window

LBCI
World
2023-03-21

Italy's Antitrust probes TikTok over 'French scar' dangerous content

LBCI
World
2023-03-14

Italy outlines contested tax reform plan to unions

LBCI
World
2023-03-13

Japan's Nidec lines up five execs as chairman contenders

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
07:31

NBA roundup: 27/3/23

LBCI
Sports
07:28

Naples paints the town blue for first Scudetto since Maradona era

LBCI
Sports
06:36

U-20 World Cup draw in Indonesia postponed amid protest against Israel participation

LBCI
Sports
06:19

Judge weighs request for Juventus accounting trial

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-24

Who will benefit from new terminal project at Beirut Airport?

LBCI
Variety
10:04

Slack backs Videowise’s approach to creating interactive, shoppable videos

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-27

Lebanese Christa Maria Abou Akl astonishes "La Voix" jury again

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-21

Erdoğan faces backlash over building standards in city wrecked by quake

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app