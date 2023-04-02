News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Verstappen wins Australian Grand Prix after red flag chaos
2023-04-02 | 04:31
Share
2
min
Verstappen wins Australian Grand Prix after red flag chaos
Max Verstappen was crowned Australian Grand Prix winner on Sunday after two late red flags and a slew of crashes threw the race into chaos before the Dutchman was allowed a processional victory lap around Albert Park.
Verstappen was leading Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton when Kevin Magnussen crashed his Haas into a wall, leaving debris on the track and halting the race.
In a chaotic restart, Williams driver Logan Sargeant rode into the back of AlphaTauri's Nyck de Vries to knock both of them into gravel at turn one.
Alpine drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon then crashed into each other to leave a trail of debris on the track and trigger another red flag, the third and last for the race.
After lengthy deliberations, stewards decided the race would finish with one lap behind a safety car in the order of the previous start - minus the cars that had crashed out.
That allowed Verstappen to claim his second win of the season ahead of Hamilton, with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso third.
Red Bull have now claimed all three grand prix wins in the new season, a record for the team, resuming their dominance after their runaway success in 2022.
"It took a while but a win is a win," Verstappen said over the team radio after his first victory at Albert Park and Red Bull's first since 2011.
"That's a really good weekend for us, we have to be happy with that."
Reuters
Sports
Verstappen
Australia
Australian
Grand Prix
Chaos
Sports
Lebanese Lori Awad shines in Canada, wins four gold medals in swimming
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-01
Australian PM says inflation numbers 'pleasing' amid cost of living pressures
World
2023-04-01
Australian PM says inflation numbers 'pleasing' amid cost of living pressures
0
World
2023-03-28
Australian engineers create 'flexible robot' for 3D printing inside the body
World
2023-03-28
Australian engineers create 'flexible robot' for 3D printing inside the body
0
World
2023-03-23
Emotional Australian PM advances Indigenous referendum
World
2023-03-23
Emotional Australian PM advances Indigenous referendum
0
World
2023-03-22
Australian regulator considers greenwashing complaint against Etihad
World
2023-03-22
Australian regulator considers greenwashing complaint against Etihad
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-30
Lebanese Lori Awad shines in Canada, wins four gold medals in swimming
Variety
2023-03-30
Lebanese Lori Awad shines in Canada, wins four gold medals in swimming
0
Sports
2023-03-28
Shocked Koeman says Dutch need drastic improvement after horror week
Sports
2023-03-28
Shocked Koeman says Dutch need drastic improvement after horror week
0
Sports
2023-03-27
NBA roundup: 27/3/23
Sports
2023-03-27
NBA roundup: 27/3/23
0
Sports
2023-03-27
Naples paints the town blue for first Scudetto since Maradona era
Sports
2023-03-27
Naples paints the town blue for first Scudetto since Maradona era
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-03-20
Palestinian commander killed in Syria buried in refugee camp
Middle East
2023-03-20
Palestinian commander killed in Syria buried in refugee camp
0
Sports
2023-03-03
Red Bull look to be in a league of their own, says Russell
Sports
2023-03-03
Red Bull look to be in a league of their own, says Russell
0
Variety
2022-12-22
Lebanese Marianne Abi Fadel receives Gold Award from Italian Society of Cardiology
Variety
2022-12-22
Lebanese Marianne Abi Fadel receives Gold Award from Italian Society of Cardiology
0
Variety
2023-03-26
Lebanese Marilyne Naaman amazes The Voice France with her performance
Variety
2023-03-26
Lebanese Marilyne Naaman amazes The Voice France with her performance
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanese government wastes millions of dollars on unlawful recruitment amid country collapse
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanese government wastes millions of dollars on unlawful recruitment amid country collapse
2
Middle East
05:54
Second Iranian Revolutionary Guard member dies after Israeli attack in Syria
Middle East
05:54
Second Iranian Revolutionary Guard member dies after Israeli attack in Syria
3
World
05:21
Depositors yank another $126 billion from US banks
World
05:21
Depositors yank another $126 billion from US banks
4
World
04:34
N. Korea accuses Ukraine of having nuclear ambitions
World
04:34
N. Korea accuses Ukraine of having nuclear ambitions
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Presidential file: Can Frangieh's French connection secure Saudi approval?
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Presidential file: Can Frangieh's French connection secure Saudi approval?
6
World
04:25
Up to 30% of jobs to be cut by enlarged UBS, Tages-Anzeiger reports
World
04:25
Up to 30% of jobs to be cut by enlarged UBS, Tages-Anzeiger reports
7
Middle East
08:22
Saudi Arabia to invite Syria's Assad to Arab leaders summit, sources say
Middle East
08:22
Saudi Arabia to invite Syria's Assad to Arab leaders summit, sources say
8
World
06:01
Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday service, bounces back from illness
World
06:01
Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday service, bounces back from illness
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store