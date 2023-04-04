News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
WWE, Endeavor-owned UFC to merge into $21 bln entertainment giant
2023-04-04 | 04:43
Share
3
min
WWE, Endeavor-owned UFC to merge into $21 bln entertainment giant
World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE.N) will combine with Endeavor Group-owned (EDR.N) mixed martial arts franchise UFC to form a new, publicly listed entertainment giant valued at about $21 billion, the companies said on Monday.
The deal unites two of the biggest names in wrestling and entertainment and caps a months-long sale process for WWE, overseen by its co-founder and executive chairman Vince McMahon who returned to the company's board in January.
"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring together two leading pure-play sports and entertainment companies," Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel said in an investor presentation, describing the deal as a "transformational step" for Endeavor.
Emanuel said he would capitalize on Endeavor's expertise in securing media deals, sponsorships and new forms of distribution to fuel growth at the new company, which he will lead as chief executive officer while continuing in his role at Endeavor.
McMahon will retain his role in the new company, which will be majority-owned by Endeavor with a 51 percent stake, while WWE investors will own the rest.
WWE, which kicked off a strategic review in January, attracted several potential buyers who put in all-cash bids, but the company favored a tie-up with Endeavor, as an all-stock deal was more attractive due to the potential upside in the share price of the combined entity, according to people familiar with the matter.
Shares of WWE closed down 2.1 percent at $89.30 on Monday, while Endeavor shares closed 5.9 percent lower at $22.52. The complex, all-stock structure of the deal surprised investors who were expecting an all-cash transaction, according to analysts and sources familiar with the matter.
"Maybe the ultimate structure of this was not aligned with their short-term thinking of how it might work," said John Healy, analyst at Northcoast Research.
SIMILAR PLAYBOOK
Hollywood power broker Emanuel has transformed Endeavor, which has its roots in representing film and television talent, into a sports and entertainment powerhouse with more than 20 acquisitions. He has invested in bull riding events, fashion shows and the Miami Open and Madrid Open tennis competitions.
Endeavor said it would run the same playbook it employed with the UFC, the world’s largest martial-arts organization, improving operating efficiency, negotiating lucrative media deals and striking licensing deals. The UFC has seen its revenue grow by more than one-and-a-half times and its adjusted EBTIDA double since 2017, a year after Endeavor took a controlling interest in the company. Endeavor bought out the remaining shareholders in 2021.
The newly created company would seek to capitalize on consumers' desire to participate in live experiences - a trend that has resumed since the height of the pandemic - and on their appetite to bet on sports, said Endeavor President Mark Shapiro, who will serve in the same capacity in the new company.
Under the deal that a source said was internally referred to as Project Stunner, UFC and WWE will also contribute cash to the new company so it holds nearly $150 million.
The agreement values each share of WWE at $106, representing a premium of 16 percent to the company's Friday closing and gives WWE an enterprise value of $9.3 billion.
The new company will be listed under ticker symbol "TKO" on the New York Stock Exchange, the companies said.
McMahon had retired in July last year as the company's CEO and chair following an investigation into alleged misconduct. Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, who ran the company on her own when her father exited, resigned a week after he returned in January.
Reuters
Variety
Sports
UFC
WWE
Endeavor
Owned
Merge
World
Wrestling
Entertainment
Stake
Next
Barcelona refereeing scandal one of most serious in football
Lebanese Laetitia Aoun wins in Austria, gains silver medal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-02-16
Saudi's PIF-owned unit buys $265 mln stake in Chinese gaming company VSPO
Variety
2023-02-16
Saudi's PIF-owned unit buys $265 mln stake in Chinese gaming company VSPO
0
Sports
05:27
Taekwondo-Russians, Belarusians set to return at world championships
Sports
05:27
Taekwondo-Russians, Belarusians set to return at world championships
0
Lebanon News
05:25
Lebanon has world's highest per capita number of Medical Graduates (IMGs) training in the US
Lebanon News
05:25
Lebanon has world's highest per capita number of Medical Graduates (IMGs) training in the US
0
Sports
04:52
Peru stripped of U-17 World Cup hosting rights - FIFA
Sports
04:52
Peru stripped of U-17 World Cup hosting rights - FIFA
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
06:53
British boxer Khan handed two-year ban over failed drug test
Sports
06:53
British boxer Khan handed two-year ban over failed drug test
0
Sports
05:39
Olympic champion Lee targets Paris 2024 despite kidney issue
Sports
05:39
Olympic champion Lee targets Paris 2024 despite kidney issue
0
Sports
05:27
Taekwondo-Russians, Belarusians set to return at world championships
Sports
05:27
Taekwondo-Russians, Belarusians set to return at world championships
0
Sports
04:52
Peru stripped of U-17 World Cup hosting rights - FIFA
Sports
04:52
Peru stripped of U-17 World Cup hosting rights - FIFA
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:57
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
News Bulletin Reports
07:57
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-24
The unforeseen chaos of postponing daylight saving time: A ripple effect on flights, phones, and beyond
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-24
The unforeseen chaos of postponing daylight saving time: A ripple effect on flights, phones, and beyond
0
Lebanon Economy
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
Lebanon Economy
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Frangieh's visit to Paris neither positive nor negative: Sources
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Frangieh's visit to Paris neither positive nor negative: Sources
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:07
Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding
News Bulletin Reports
09:07
Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding
4
Lebanon News
09:28
Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister
Lebanon News
09:28
Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister
5
Lebanon Economy
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
Lebanon Economy
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
6
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon
7
Lebanon Economy
04:26
Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report
Lebanon Economy
04:26
Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report
8
Press Highlights
01:56
Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:56
Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store