News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Peru stripped of U-17 World Cup hosting rights - FIFA
2023-04-04 | 04:52
Share
2
min
Peru stripped of U-17 World Cup hosting rights - FIFA
Peru became the second country in recent weeks to be stripped of the right to host a FIFA tournament, after the governing body on Monday said the South American nation had failed to fulfil infrastructure commitments ahead of the under-17 World Cup.
FIFA said the U-17 tournament is still set to take place from Nov. 10-Dec. 2, adding that its Council will designate a new host.
"The move was made given the inability of the host country to fulfil its commitments to completing the infrastructure required to stage the tournament," FIFA said in a statement.
"Despite a very positive working relationship between FIFA and the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF), it has been determined that there is now not sufficient time to secure the required investment and complete the necessary work with the Peruvian government ahead of the tournament start date.
"FIFA would like to express its thanks to the FPF for their efforts, and remains open to organizing a competition in Peru in the future."
The FPF took note of FIFA's statement, before providing further explanation for the decision.
"The decision is based on the delays in the start of the execution of the sports infrastructure works ... in addition to the recent weather events in Peru that have caused damage and left many families affected," the FPF said in a statement.
Peru's northern region was struck by torrents of rain last month in the midst of Cyclone Yaku, leading to homes and cars being buried in mud and the deaths of at least six people.
The Peruvian federation added that it and FIFA had been working on the "operational organization" of the event, while Peru's government focused on investment in the infrastructure of public venues.
"Despite the willingness of the government authorities to fulfil the obligations assumed as a country before FIFA, its implementation unit did not manage to comply with the processes within the established deadlines," the FPF said.
Last month, Indonesia was stripped of its hosting rights for the Under-20 World Cup, following outrage among some politicians in the predominantly Muslim nation about Israel's participation.
Both tournaments were initially scheduled to take place in 2021, but were moved to 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reuters
Sports
FIFA
Football
Peru
Stripped
U-17
Hosting
Rights
Infrastructure
Commitments
Next
Taekwondo-Russians, Belarusians set to return at world championships
Barcelona refereeing scandal one of most serious in football
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-23
Apple considers bidding for English football streaming rights
Variety
2023-03-23
Apple considers bidding for English football streaming rights
0
Sports
04:49
Barcelona refereeing scandal one of most serious in football
Sports
04:49
Barcelona refereeing scandal one of most serious in football
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon
0
Variety
2023-04-03
This robot dog can play football on grass, mud and sand
Variety
2023-04-03
This robot dog can play football on grass, mud and sand
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
06:53
British boxer Khan handed two-year ban over failed drug test
Sports
06:53
British boxer Khan handed two-year ban over failed drug test
0
Sports
05:39
Olympic champion Lee targets Paris 2024 despite kidney issue
Sports
05:39
Olympic champion Lee targets Paris 2024 despite kidney issue
0
Sports
05:27
Taekwondo-Russians, Belarusians set to return at world championships
Sports
05:27
Taekwondo-Russians, Belarusians set to return at world championships
0
Sports
04:49
Barcelona refereeing scandal one of most serious in football
Sports
04:49
Barcelona refereeing scandal one of most serious in football
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:57
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
News Bulletin Reports
07:57
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-24
The unforeseen chaos of postponing daylight saving time: A ripple effect on flights, phones, and beyond
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-24
The unforeseen chaos of postponing daylight saving time: A ripple effect on flights, phones, and beyond
0
Lebanon Economy
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
Lebanon Economy
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Frangieh's visit to Paris neither positive nor negative: Sources
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Frangieh's visit to Paris neither positive nor negative: Sources
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:07
Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding
News Bulletin Reports
09:07
Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding
4
Lebanon News
09:28
Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister
Lebanon News
09:28
Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister
5
Lebanon Economy
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
Lebanon Economy
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
6
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon
7
Lebanon Economy
04:26
Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report
Lebanon Economy
04:26
Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report
8
Press Highlights
01:56
Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:56
Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store