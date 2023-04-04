News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Taekwondo-Russians, Belarusians set to return at world championships
2023-04-04 | 05:27
Share
2
min
Taekwondo-Russians, Belarusians set to return at world championships
Russian and Belarusian taekwondo athletes are set to compete at next month's world championships after the sport's global governing body said it would allow them back as neutrals following the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) guidance.
The IOC issued recommendations last week for athletes from the two countries to return to international competition since their ban last year in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".
Table tennis, fencing and judo are the other Olympic sports which have readmitted Russians and Belarusians as neutrals.
World Taekwondo said a review committee will oversee a verification process to "ensure strict neutrality" of individual athletes and support personnel after its ruling council met remotely for an extraordinary meeting on Monday.
The South Korea-based body added that it would follow guidelines established by the IOC, which said athletes who support the war, or are contracted to their countries' military or national security agency should be excluded.
"World Taekwondo will continue to support Ukrainian athletes in ensuring they can participate in taekwondo events," the organisation said. "The Council reaffirmed its calls for peace and solidarity with the Olympic community in Ukraine."
The world championships are scheduled to begin on May 29 in Baku.
The IOC is to make a separate decision on Russian and Belarusian athletes' participation at the Paris Olympics. Its reluctance to exclude them has been met with considerable opposition from athletes and some European governments.
Ukraine's government has said its athletes will not be allowed to take part in Paris 2024 qualifying events if they have to compete against Russians and also threatened to boycott the Games should they be allowed to compete there.
Reuters
Sports
Russia
Belarusian
Participation
Taekwondo
Olympics
Return
World
Championships
IOC
Next
Olympic champion Lee targets Paris 2024 despite kidney issue
Peru stripped of U-17 World Cup hosting rights - FIFA
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-23
Ukraine joins world championship boycott over Russian, Belarusian inclusion
World
2023-02-23
Ukraine joins world championship boycott over Russian, Belarusian inclusion
0
Sports
2023-02-02
Baltics, Poland call for ban on Russian, Belarusian athletes at Olympics
Sports
2023-02-02
Baltics, Poland call for ban on Russian, Belarusian athletes at Olympics
0
Sports
2023-03-27
U-20 World Cup draw in Indonesia postponed amid protest against Israel participation
Sports
2023-03-27
U-20 World Cup draw in Indonesia postponed amid protest against Israel participation
0
Sports
2023-03-10
Wimbledon yet to decide on allowing Russian, Belarusian players this year
Sports
2023-03-10
Wimbledon yet to decide on allowing Russian, Belarusian players this year
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
06:53
British boxer Khan handed two-year ban over failed drug test
Sports
06:53
British boxer Khan handed two-year ban over failed drug test
0
Sports
05:39
Olympic champion Lee targets Paris 2024 despite kidney issue
Sports
05:39
Olympic champion Lee targets Paris 2024 despite kidney issue
0
Sports
04:52
Peru stripped of U-17 World Cup hosting rights - FIFA
Sports
04:52
Peru stripped of U-17 World Cup hosting rights - FIFA
0
Sports
04:49
Barcelona refereeing scandal one of most serious in football
Sports
04:49
Barcelona refereeing scandal one of most serious in football
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:57
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
News Bulletin Reports
07:57
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-24
The unforeseen chaos of postponing daylight saving time: A ripple effect on flights, phones, and beyond
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-24
The unforeseen chaos of postponing daylight saving time: A ripple effect on flights, phones, and beyond
0
Lebanon Economy
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
Lebanon Economy
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Frangieh's visit to Paris neither positive nor negative: Sources
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Frangieh's visit to Paris neither positive nor negative: Sources
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:07
Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding
News Bulletin Reports
09:07
Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding
4
Lebanon News
09:28
Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister
Lebanon News
09:28
Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister
5
Lebanon Economy
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
Lebanon Economy
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
6
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon
7
Lebanon Economy
04:26
Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report
Lebanon Economy
04:26
Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report
8
Press Highlights
01:56
Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:56
Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store