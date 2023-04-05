News
Sports
Akram Halabi re-elected as the First Vice President of the Asian Basketball Confederation
2023-04-05 | 08:13
Share
2
min
Akram Halabi re-elected as the First Vice President of the Asian Basketball Confederation
In a unanimous decision, Akram Halabi has been re-elected as the First Vice President of the Asian Basketball Confederation for a second consecutive four-year term. Halabi had previously held the position for the first time in June 2019.
The re-election process of Halabi for this major continental position was carried out through consensus and endorsement before the general assembly of the Asian Basketball Confederation.
This step demonstrates confidence in Halabi's persistent work and his clear contribution to the development and progress of Lebanese basketball in both local and international arenas.
Born in 1968, Halabi has been heading the Lebanese basketball union since July 2018, and he was re-elected in December 2020.
For the past five years, Halabi has been leading the Lebanese basketball to numerous achievements, including qualifying three teams (men's, U18, and U16) for the World Cup finals, an unprecedented and remarkable accomplishment for Lebanese basketball. In addition, the women's team qualified for the elite level in Asia, and the men's team won the Arab Championship title last year and came in second place to Australia in the Asian Championship with a one-basket difference.
This re-election of Halabi reflects the confidence and trust placed in his leadership and vision for the future of Asian basketball. It also highlights the significant role of Lebanese basketball on the international stage, paving the way for further development and success in the future.
