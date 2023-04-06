News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aswad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Newcastle thrash awful West Ham 5-1 to stay third
2023-04-06 | 06:21
Share
3
min
Newcastle thrash awful West Ham 5-1 to stay third
Newcastle United bolstered their place in the Premier League's top four and took a huge step towards Champions League qualification as Callum Wilson and Joelinton both scored twice in a 5-1 rout of woeful West Ham United on Wednesday.
A damp night in east London was turned into a Tyneside party as Eddie Howe's rampant side punished an error-riddled West Ham who were the architects of their own downfall.
Wilson and Joelinton both scored inside the opening 13 minutes as third-placed Newcastle sent out a statement in their quest to rejoin the European elite after a 20-year absence.
For West Ham, meanwhile, the joy of a weekend win over bottom club Southampton evaporated as their relegation jitters returned with a horrible display.
They might have feared the worst when Wilson's name was on the teamsheet. He has now scored 12 goals in 13 appearances against West Ham and after a lean spell this season which cost him his England place he suddenly looks back to his best.
"Sometimes you have teams you enjoy playing against. You have a feeling you're going to score," he said.
"Before the game everyone is talking 'West Ham, you're going to score today'. I've been on the bench in the last few weeks. I wanted to make a statement and show everyone I'm still here."
Newcastle are third with 53 points from 28 games, the same as fourth-placed Manchester United but crucially three ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur who have played one game more.
West Ham are 15th with 27 points and are only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.
The hosts almost got the perfect start inside a minute when Jarrod Bowen's low cross was turned against the post by a stretching Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.
But Newcastle were soon on their way as West Ham's defense offered up its first gift of the evening.
Wilson was left completely unmarked in the sixth minute to glance in a header from Allan Saint-Maximin's cross.
Seven minutes later a routine straight pass by Fabian Schar took out the whole West Ham defense and Joelinton rounded Lukasz Fabianski to score. The goal was initially flagged offside but a VAR check showed that Emerson had played Joelinton on.
West Ham replied in the 38th minute when Zouma headed in from a Bowen corner and they looked capable of a comeback.
But their momentum was completely stopped in the first minute of the second period as Fabianski threw the ball to Nayef Aguerd who dallied and was caught in possession with the ball being squared for Wilson to tap home.
West Ham boss David Moyes looked volcanic with rage on the touchline and made four substitutions just past the hour mark.
But his night got worse and worse as Fabianski failed to deal with a long ball forward and Isak punished him from distance. The Geordie fans were already in party mode even before Joelinton put the icing on the cake.
West Ham were booed off and Moyes said he had some sympathy with those who left before the end.
"I would have left as well, but the players were working as hard as they could, their effort was fantastic," Moyes said.
Reuters
Sports
Newcastle
Thrash
Awful
West Ham
Stay
Third
Premier League
England
Football
Next
NBA roundup: 6/4/23
Rashford fires Man United into top four with 1-0 win over Brentford
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-03-13
Football Leaders Arsenal crush Fulham, Man United held, Newcastle win
Sports
2023-03-13
Football Leaders Arsenal crush Fulham, Man United held, Newcastle win
0
World
05:42
China accounts for two thirds of world's planned new coal power - research
World
05:42
China accounts for two thirds of world's planned new coal power - research
0
Variety
2023-04-04
China probes Micron for cybersecurity risks, urges Japan to stay out of US chip export curbs
Variety
2023-04-04
China probes Micron for cybersecurity risks, urges Japan to stay out of US chip export curbs
0
Sports
2023-04-04
Barcelona refereeing scandal one of most serious in football
Sports
2023-04-04
Barcelona refereeing scandal one of most serious in football
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
06:47
Argentina back on top of FIFA rankings after six-year gap
Sports
06:47
Argentina back on top of FIFA rankings after six-year gap
0
Sports
06:32
Ajax's Klaassen injured by object thrown from stands
Sports
06:32
Ajax's Klaassen injured by object thrown from stands
0
Sports
06:29
NBA roundup: 6/4/23
Sports
06:29
NBA roundup: 6/4/23
0
Sports
06:15
Rashford fires Man United into top four with 1-0 win over Brentford
Sports
06:15
Rashford fires Man United into top four with 1-0 win over Brentford
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-03-07
NBA roundup: 7/3/23
Sports
2023-03-07
NBA roundup: 7/3/23
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05
US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05
US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics
0
Middle East
05:36
Iran-Saudi vow to bring Mideast 'security, stability'
Middle East
05:36
Iran-Saudi vow to bring Mideast 'security, stability'
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-11
Lebanon suspends afternoon classes for Syrian refugees in public schools
Lebanon News
2023-01-11
Lebanon suspends afternoon classes for Syrian refugees in public schools
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:07
Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson
Lebanon News
14:07
Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson
2
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
4
Press Highlights
01:35
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question
Press Highlights
01:35
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question
5
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
6
Lebanon News
10:26
UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe
Lebanon News
10:26
UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe
7
Middle East
05:31
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
Middle East
05:31
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
8
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store