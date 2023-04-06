News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aswad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Ajax's Klaassen injured by object thrown from stands
2023-04-06 | 06:32
Share
2
min
Ajax's Klaassen injured by object thrown from stands
Ajax Amsterdam's Davy Klaassen suffered a head injury when he was hit by an object thrown from the stands, causing a lengthy delay, before his team edged bitter rivals Feyenoord in Rotterdam on Wednesday to book a place in the Dutch Cup final.
After Klaassen put Ajax 2-1 up, a confrontation between rival players near the corner flag set off a commotion, during which the Netherlands midfielder was hit on the head, seemingly by a cigarette lighter.
Ajax players walked off the field, followed by those of Feyenoord, whose assistant coach John de Wolf later came out to berate home supporters before the game got back underway.
He used the public address system to ask Feyenoord fans to "use your common sense".
The incident forced the game to be halted for 28 minutes and Klaassen had to be substituted shortly after the game resumed, gesturing that he was suffering from dizziness.
"I had a throbbing feeling around the wound and I also had trouble focusing, so I could have stayed on the pitch but that was not going to help me nor the team," Klaassen told the Ajax website.
"It was hard... you don't want to let it get to you but sometimes you have to put your pride aside and do what's best for the team."
Police said a 32-year-man had been arrested and the incident was being investigated.
The match had started five minutes late due to smoke from fireworks lit by Feyenoord supporters. It had to be stopped 21 seconds after kick-off to allow the heavy black smoke to clear.
Ajax will face PSV Eindhoven in the final on April 30.
Reuters
Sports
Ajax
Klaassen
Injured
Object
Thrown
Stands
Football
Netherlands
Dutch
International
Next
Argentina back on top of FIFA rankings after six-year gap
NBA roundup: 6/4/23
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-02-02
France defender Varane retires from international football
Sports
2023-02-02
France defender Varane retires from international football
0
Variety
08:15
Lebanon’s Fatima Msheik El Khoury wins Staff International Award for graduate medical education
Variety
08:15
Lebanon’s Fatima Msheik El Khoury wins Staff International Award for graduate medical education
0
Variety
2023-04-04
The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 is a swoopy EV sedan that stands out in an SUV crowd
Variety
2023-04-04
The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 is a swoopy EV sedan that stands out in an SUV crowd
0
Sports
2023-04-04
Barcelona refereeing scandal one of most serious in football
Sports
2023-04-04
Barcelona refereeing scandal one of most serious in football
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
06:47
Argentina back on top of FIFA rankings after six-year gap
Sports
06:47
Argentina back on top of FIFA rankings after six-year gap
0
Sports
06:29
NBA roundup: 6/4/23
Sports
06:29
NBA roundup: 6/4/23
0
Sports
06:21
Newcastle thrash awful West Ham 5-1 to stay third
Sports
06:21
Newcastle thrash awful West Ham 5-1 to stay third
0
Sports
06:15
Rashford fires Man United into top four with 1-0 win over Brentford
Sports
06:15
Rashford fires Man United into top four with 1-0 win over Brentford
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-03-07
NBA roundup: 7/3/23
Sports
2023-03-07
NBA roundup: 7/3/23
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05
US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05
US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics
0
Middle East
05:36
Iran-Saudi vow to bring Mideast 'security, stability'
Middle East
05:36
Iran-Saudi vow to bring Mideast 'security, stability'
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-11
Lebanon suspends afternoon classes for Syrian refugees in public schools
Lebanon News
2023-01-11
Lebanon suspends afternoon classes for Syrian refugees in public schools
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:07
Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson
Lebanon News
14:07
Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson
2
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
4
Press Highlights
01:35
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question
Press Highlights
01:35
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question
5
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
6
Lebanon News
10:26
UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe
Lebanon News
10:26
UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe
7
Middle East
05:31
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
Middle East
05:31
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
8
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store