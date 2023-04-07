News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
23
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Religious Movies
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
23
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
NBA roundup: Suns secure No. 4 seed in West
2023-04-07 | 03:55
Share
3
min
NBA roundup: Suns secure No. 4 seed in West
Kevin Durant scored 12 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and the Phoenix Suns stretched their winning streak to a season-best seven games with a 119-115 home victory over the short-handed Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.
Chris Paul added 25 points and made a career-best seven 3-pointers while Durant sank six treys as Phoenix wrapped up the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference. Deandre Ayton scored 16 points, and Devin Booker had 15 points and eight assists.
Phoenix is 8-0 when Durant has been able to play since being acquired from the Brooklyn Nets in February.
Bruce Brown scored a career-high 31 points and Reggie Jackson added 20 points and six assists for Denver, which lost for the fourth time in five games. Christian Braun scored 15 points, Jeff Green had 14 and DeAndre Jordan registered 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Heat 129, 76ers 101
Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro each racked up 24 points and Miami pulled away late in the first quarter and never looked back in a rout of host Philadelphia.
Butler made 9 of 12 field-goal attempts and finished with six assists for the Heat, who picked up their third straight win as they continue to push for a guaranteed playoff spot. Bam Adebayo supplied 14 points and eight rebounds, while Max Strus also had 14 points as Miami connected on 18 of its 39 shot attempts from beyond the arc. Herro drained five 3-pointers.
Joel Embiid paced the 76ers with 21 points, six rebounds and two blocks, while James Harden finished with 14 points, four rebounds and four assists.
Cavaliers 118, Magic 94
Danny Green came off the bench to score 21 points, Cedi Osman finished with 19 points and Cleveland rolled over host Orlando in a matchup of patchwork lineups.
Cleveland played without Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert. A much different Cavaliers rotation than the version that outlasted Orlando in a back-and-forth affair Tuesday took command midway through the second quarter of Thursday's contest.
Orlando played its own makeshift lineup with Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Markelle Fultz and Gary Harris all out. Leading reserve scorer, Cole Anthony, also missed Thursday's game. Jalen Suggs picked up the scoring slack with a game-high 22 points, Bol Bol added 18 points and a game-high-tying eight rebounds.
Spurs 129, Trail Blazers 127
Keita Bates-Diop racked up 25 points, with 10 of them in the decisive late-game stretch that helped propel San Antonio to a comeback victory over Portland in the first-ever NBA game played in the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.
Keldon Johnson and Julian Champagnie added 24 points each for the Spurs, with Zach Collins totaling 21 points and 10 rebounds and Tre Jones hitting for 18 points and dishing out 10 assists.
Kevin Knox II led the Trail Blazers with 24 while Drew Eubanks had 23, and Trendon Watford and Jeenathan Williams added 16 points apiece. Portland was without injured starters Damian Lillard (calf) Jerami Grant (quadriceps), Jusuf Nurkic (knee) and Anfernee Simons (foot).
Thunder 114, Jazz 98
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 22 points to help visiting Oklahoma City snap a three-game losing streak with a victory over Utah in Salt Lake City.
The result eliminated the short-handed Jazz from postseason contention. The Thunder would clinch a spot in the play-in with a win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday afternoon.
Josh Giddy contributed 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Thunder. Kris Dunn finished with 22 points, eight assists and seven boards, while Kelly Olynyk totaled 16 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists to pace the Jazz.
Reuters
Sports
NBA
Roundup
Basketball
Phoenix Suns
Playoff
Push
Play-In
Tournament
Seeding
Positioning
Next
Mercedes working on suspension changes
Mbappe distances himself from PSG promotional video
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-04-06
NBA roundup: 6/4/23
Sports
2023-04-06
NBA roundup: 6/4/23
0
Sports
2023-04-05
NBA roundup: 5/4/23
Sports
2023-04-05
NBA roundup: 5/4/23
0
Sports
2023-04-03
NBA roundup: 3/4/23
Sports
2023-04-03
NBA roundup: 3/4/23
0
Sports
2023-03-27
NBA roundup: 27/3/23
Sports
2023-03-27
NBA roundup: 27/3/23
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
05:02
US would bar full ban on trans athletes but allow exceptions
Variety
05:02
US would bar full ban on trans athletes but allow exceptions
0
Sports
03:58
Mercedes working on suspension changes
Sports
03:58
Mercedes working on suspension changes
0
Sports
03:48
Mbappe distances himself from PSG promotional video
Sports
03:48
Mbappe distances himself from PSG promotional video
0
Sports
2023-04-06
Argentina back on top of FIFA rankings after six-year gap
Sports
2023-04-06
Argentina back on top of FIFA rankings after six-year gap
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
06:02
French PM looks to soothe pensions fury as Macron stays firm
World
06:02
French PM looks to soothe pensions fury as Macron stays firm
0
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
Middle East
04:27
Russia's Lavrov holds talks in Turkey
Middle East
04:27
Russia's Lavrov holds talks in Turkey
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
23:33
Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation
Lebanon News
23:33
Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation
2
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
3
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
4
News Bulletin Reports
09:45
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
News Bulletin Reports
09:45
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
5
Lebanon News
08:50
UNIFIL issues statement on rocket fire, urges restraint to avoid escalation
Lebanon News
08:50
UNIFIL issues statement on rocket fire, urges restraint to avoid escalation
6
Lebanon News
01:36
Lebanese Army finds rocket launcher in Marjeyoun
Lebanon News
01:36
Lebanese Army finds rocket launcher in Marjeyoun
7
Lebanon Economy
11:35
Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing
Lebanon Economy
11:35
Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing
8
Lebanon News
04:27
Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability
Lebanon News
04:27
Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store