News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Al-Hilal's hopes of retaining title fading after 3-0 loss at Al-Shabab
2023-04-08 | 09:48
Share
2
min
Al-Hilal's hopes of retaining title fading after 3-0 loss at Al-Shabab
Al-Hilal's faltering bid to retain their Saudi Pro League title has suffered another blow with a 3-0 defeat at third-placed Riyadh rivals Al-Shabab with Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, battling it out for the championship.
Al-Hilal, who had Colombian midfielder Gustavo Cuellar sent off in the 76th minute, conceded three second-half goals that leaves them in fourth spot, eight points behind leaders Al-Ittihad and seven off Al-Nassr with eight matches remaining.
Al-Hilal, who have won the title five times in the last six seasons, including the last three, complained about what they claimed were refereeing errors in their first league defeat by Al-Shabab in eight years.
"This is the only way to stop Al-Hilal … appointing such a referee (Majed Al-Shamrani)," Al-Hilal's Argentine coach Ramon Diaz told reporters after Friday's game.
Brazilian winger Michel Delgado told SSC TV: "In derby matches, the referee must be at the highest level, but we have seen bad refereeing and he must be punished".
Al-Ittihad are top on 53 points from 22 games, a point ahead of Al-Nassr with Al-Shabab on 47 and Al-Hilal with 45.
Al Hilal, who lost 5-3 to Real Madrid in the Club World Cup final in February, will turn their attention to successfully defending their AFC Champions League title when they host Urawa Red Diamonds of Japan in the first leg on April 29.
Reuters
Sports
Al Hilal
Retaining
Title
Loss
Al Shabab
Saudi Arabia
Sports
Next
Format announced for new race walking team event at Paris 2024
US would bar full ban on trans athletes but allow exceptions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-05
Sanctions-hit Russian bank VTB reports huge loss
World
2023-04-05
Sanctions-hit Russian bank VTB reports huge loss
0
Middle East
2023-04-03
Leaders of Egypt, Saudi Arabia meet after months of tension
Middle East
2023-04-03
Leaders of Egypt, Saudi Arabia meet after months of tension
0
Middle East
2023-04-03
Egypt's Sisi visits Saudi Arabia amid financial pressure, regional realignment
Middle East
2023-04-03
Egypt's Sisi visits Saudi Arabia amid financial pressure, regional realignment
0
Middle East
2023-04-02
Saudi Arabia, OPEC+ producers announce voluntary oil output cuts
Middle East
2023-04-02
Saudi Arabia, OPEC+ producers announce voluntary oil output cuts
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
09:55
Format announced for new race walking team event at Paris 2024
Sports
09:55
Format announced for new race walking team event at Paris 2024
0
Variety
2023-04-07
US would bar full ban on trans athletes but allow exceptions
Variety
2023-04-07
US would bar full ban on trans athletes but allow exceptions
0
Sports
2023-04-07
Mercedes working on suspension changes
Sports
2023-04-07
Mercedes working on suspension changes
0
Sports
2023-04-07
NBA roundup: Suns secure No. 4 seed in West
Sports
2023-04-07
NBA roundup: Suns secure No. 4 seed in West
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-06
Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation
Lebanon News
2023-04-06
Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-27
Imported phones to be blocked off network until tax settlement
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-27
Imported phones to be blocked off network until tax settlement
0
Variety
2022-12-29
Beirut Municipality names street after late Lebanese doctor Roy Nasnas
Variety
2022-12-29
Beirut Municipality names street after late Lebanese doctor Roy Nasnas
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:50
PM Mikati's office denies alleged BDL appointment deal
Lebanon News
08:50
PM Mikati's office denies alleged BDL appointment deal
2
Middle East
05:29
US Navy sends guided-missile submarine to Middle East – statement
Middle East
05:29
US Navy sends guided-missile submarine to Middle East – statement
3
Lebanon News
06:47
French prosecutors name bank chairman a suspect in Lebanese central bank probe
Lebanon News
06:47
French prosecutors name bank chairman a suspect in Lebanese central bank probe
4
World
04:54
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv's forces cling to devastated Bakhmut
World
04:54
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv's forces cling to devastated Bakhmut
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
The role of judges: Challenges ahead for Lebanon's upcoming municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
The role of judges: Challenges ahead for Lebanon's upcoming municipal elections
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:20
Public Procurement Authority recommends cancellation of postal services contract
News Bulletin Reports
11:20
Public Procurement Authority recommends cancellation of postal services contract
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:56
One year after IMF staff-level agreement, Lebanon fails to implement reform package
News Bulletin Reports
10:56
One year after IMF staff-level agreement, Lebanon fails to implement reform package
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
$20 million wasted on incomplete Olympic swimming pool in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
$20 million wasted on incomplete Olympic swimming pool in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store