Leclerc asks fans for privacy after home address leaked

2023-04-09 | 07:27
Ferrari Formula One driver Charles Leclerc has asked fans to respect his privacy after they keep turning up outside his Monaco apartment.

The 25-year-old Monegasque, who had an exclusive watch stolen a year ago in Italy when he was approached for a selfie by two people wearing scooter helmets, posted the plea on Instagram on Sunday.

"For the past few months, my home address has somehow become public, leading to people gathering beneath my apartment, ringing my bell, and asking for pictures and autographs," he said.

"While I'm always happy to be there for you and I truly appreciate your support, please respect my privacy and refrain from coming to my house.

"I'll make sure to stop for everyone when you see me on the streets or at the track, but I won't be coming downstairs if you visit my home," he added, saying there was "a boundary that should not be crossed".

Italian police said last week they had arrested four people wanted in connection with the theft of Leclerc's Richard Mille watch in the seaside resort of Viareggio last April.

The watch, which carried his initials, was potentially worth millions.

Leclerc and Ferrari have had a difficult start to the Formula One season, with the driver retiring from two of the first three races. Last year he won two of the first three before his title hopes faded.

Reuters 
 

