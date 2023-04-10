News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Djokovic returns to Tour seeking strong start to clay swing
2023-04-10 | 05:25
Share
2
min
Djokovic returns to Tour seeking strong start to clay swing
Novak Djokovic said he hopes to hit the ground running at Monte Carlo having begun preparations for the clay season early after the world number one was forced to skip tournaments in the United States last month.
Djokovic, 35, who is unvaccinated against COVID-19, was unable to enter the country after unsuccessfully applying to the US government for special permission to play at Indian Wells and Miami.
The Australian Open champion last competed in early March when he lost in the Dubai semi-finals and said his enforced absence from the Tour helped him focus on Monte Carlo, where he lost in the second round last year.
"I've done more training on clay, which is positive if you think about the clay season," said Djokovic, the 2013 and 2015 champion who meets Mackenzie McDonald or a qualifier first.
"I've not had much success in Monte Carlo in the past two seasons. I haven't played great tennis here, so I'm hoping this year I can start the clay season better than previous years and build my form."
With Rafa Nadal skipping Monte Carlo due to injury, Djokovic will also look to build momentum ahead of the French Open where the Serbian will target a 23rd Grand Slam to go ahead of the Spaniard.
Djokovic, who trains at Monaco, said home comforts could prove helpful is his quest for a record-extending 39th Masters 1000 crown at Monte Carlo.
"It's a club I know well. Quite a few top players reside in Monaco and use this club as a training base, Djokovic said.
"The club transforms incredibly during the weeks of the tournament but it's a great feeling to sleep in your own bed."
In first round action on Sunday, 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz rallied to beat Laslo Djere 6-7(5) 7-6(5) 7-6(5) while Nicolas Jarry stunned 15th seed Borna Coric 6-2 6-3.
Reuters
Sports
Djokovic
Tennis
Serbian
Tour
Seeking
Start
Clay
Swing
Government
Special
Permission
Next
'This one was for Seve,' says Rahm after Masters triumph
NBA roundup: Warriors hang 157 on Blazers, glide into playoffs
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-03-01
Djokovic says return to top spot more special after tough year
Sports
2023-03-01
Djokovic says return to top spot more special after tough year
0
Sports
2023-02-22
Djokovic hopes for positive news on US tournaments participation
Sports
2023-02-22
Djokovic hopes for positive news on US tournaments participation
0
Variety
08:23
OpenAI CEO considers opening office as Japan government eyes adoption
Variety
08:23
OpenAI CEO considers opening office as Japan government eyes adoption
0
Variety
08:00
Why the startup sector should keep its eye on the SEC
Variety
08:00
Why the startup sector should keep its eye on the SEC
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
07:46
Football Ronaldo angered by blow to title hopes of Al-Nassr, opponents hail 'checkmate'
Sports
07:46
Football Ronaldo angered by blow to title hopes of Al-Nassr, opponents hail 'checkmate'
0
Sports
05:31
Woods' ball from 1997 Masters sells for $64,000
Sports
05:31
Woods' ball from 1997 Masters sells for $64,000
0
Sports
05:29
'This one was for Seve,' says Rahm after Masters triumph
Sports
05:29
'This one was for Seve,' says Rahm after Masters triumph
0
Sports
04:45
NBA roundup: Warriors hang 157 on Blazers, glide into playoffs
Sports
04:45
NBA roundup: Warriors hang 157 on Blazers, glide into playoffs
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-31
Lebanon struggles to keep up with AI and internet advancements
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-31
Lebanon struggles to keep up with AI and internet advancements
0
World
04:33
Auto, realty stocks power Indian shares ahead of March quarter earnings
World
04:33
Auto, realty stocks power Indian shares ahead of March quarter earnings
0
World
04:41
World Bank, IMF spring meetings to get underway in complex economic environment
World
04:41
World Bank, IMF spring meetings to get underway in complex economic environment
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
09:40
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
Lebanon Economy
09:40
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
3
Press Highlights
04:02
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
Press Highlights
04:02
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
4
Lebanon News
01:35
Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree
Lebanon News
01:35
Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree
5
Press Highlights
00:31
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:31
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
06:02
Environment Minister discusses initiative to collect compensation for 2006's Israeli bombing of fuel tanks
Lebanon News
06:02
Environment Minister discusses initiative to collect compensation for 2006's Israeli bombing of fuel tanks
7
Middle East
04:51
Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles
Middle East
04:51
Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles
8
Middle East
02:43
UAE's e& takes $400 mln majority stake in ride-hailer Careem's Super App
Middle East
02:43
UAE's e& takes $400 mln majority stake in ride-hailer Careem's Super App
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store