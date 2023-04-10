News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
'This one was for Seve,' says Rahm after Masters triumph
2023-04-10 | 05:29
Share
3
min
'This one was for Seve,' says Rahm after Masters triumph
Spaniard Jon Rahm captured the biggest win of his career at the Masters on Sunday and said he felt the presence of his idol, the late Seve Ballesteros, helping pull him through.
Rahm's triumph, which marked his second major title, was made extra special given it came on the 40th anniversary of his compatriot's second win at Augusta National and on what would have been Ballesteros' 66th birthday.
"Still really hasn't sinked in yet. I'm looking at the scores, and I still think I have a couple more holes left to win," said Rahm, who looked to the sky with his hands in prayer after his winning putt. "Can't really say anything else. This one was for Seve. He was up there helping, and help he did."
Ballesteros, who died of brain cancer in 2011, inspired a generation of golfers in his country and counts two Masters titles among his five major championships.
Rahm trailed Brooks Koepka by two shots entering the final round and needed four holes to close the gap, pulled ahead at the par-three sixth and never relinquished the lead.
The Spaniard, whose last major triumph came at the 2021 US Open, was a pre-tournament favorite at Augusta National but was unaware of the significance of what day the final round fell on until he arrived on site.
"I was told a lot of things about why this could be the year, and I just didn't want to buy into it too much," said Rahm, who will reclaim top spot in the world rankings.
The tournament did not begin as planned for Rahm, who made a disastrous start with a four-putt double-bogey on his first hole on Thursday but he refused to let that moment define his week.
Rahm, who has said Ballesteros is the reason he took up golf and that he dreamed of matching everything he achieved in the sport, was the sentimental favorite when he set out in the final pairing with Koepka.
"I kept hearing, 'Seve! Seve! Seve! Do it for Seve!' I heard that the entire back nine," said Rahm.
"That might have been the hardest thing to control today, is the emotion of knowing what it could be if I were to win; that might have been the hardest thing."
With victory all but sewn up, Rahm pulled his drive into the trees on the last and hit a provisional. He then did his best impression of Ballesteros, who earned a reputation as the game's all-time escape artist, and got up and down for par.
"For me to get it done on the 40th anniversary of his win, his birthday, on Easter Sunday, it's incredibly meaningful," said Rahm.
"To finish it off the way I did - an unusual par, very much a Seve par, it was in a non-purposeful way, a testament to him, and I know he was pulling for me today, and it was a great Sunday."
Reuters
Sports
Masters
Golf
Seve
Rahm
Triumph
Woods
Idol
Next
Woods' ball from 1997 Masters sells for $64,000
Djokovic returns to Tour seeking strong start to clay swing
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
05:31
Woods' ball from 1997 Masters sells for $64,000
Sports
05:31
Woods' ball from 1997 Masters sells for $64,000
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-04
US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"
Lebanon News
2023-04-04
US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"
0
World
2023-03-30
Several feared dead after two US army helicopters crash during training in Kentucky
World
2023-03-30
Several feared dead after two US army helicopters crash during training in Kentucky
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
07:46
Football Ronaldo angered by blow to title hopes of Al-Nassr, opponents hail 'checkmate'
Sports
07:46
Football Ronaldo angered by blow to title hopes of Al-Nassr, opponents hail 'checkmate'
0
Sports
05:31
Woods' ball from 1997 Masters sells for $64,000
Sports
05:31
Woods' ball from 1997 Masters sells for $64,000
0
Sports
05:25
Djokovic returns to Tour seeking strong start to clay swing
Sports
05:25
Djokovic returns to Tour seeking strong start to clay swing
0
Sports
04:45
NBA roundup: Warriors hang 157 on Blazers, glide into playoffs
Sports
04:45
NBA roundup: Warriors hang 157 on Blazers, glide into playoffs
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-31
Lebanon struggles to keep up with AI and internet advancements
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-31
Lebanon struggles to keep up with AI and internet advancements
0
World
04:33
Auto, realty stocks power Indian shares ahead of March quarter earnings
World
04:33
Auto, realty stocks power Indian shares ahead of March quarter earnings
0
World
04:41
World Bank, IMF spring meetings to get underway in complex economic environment
World
04:41
World Bank, IMF spring meetings to get underway in complex economic environment
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
09:40
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
Lebanon Economy
09:40
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
3
Press Highlights
04:02
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
Press Highlights
04:02
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
4
Lebanon News
01:35
Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree
Lebanon News
01:35
Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree
5
Press Highlights
00:31
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:31
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
06:02
Environment Minister discusses initiative to collect compensation for 2006's Israeli bombing of fuel tanks
Lebanon News
06:02
Environment Minister discusses initiative to collect compensation for 2006's Israeli bombing of fuel tanks
7
Middle East
04:51
Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles
Middle East
04:51
Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles
8
Middle East
02:43
UAE's e& takes $400 mln majority stake in ride-hailer Careem's Super App
Middle East
02:43
UAE's e& takes $400 mln majority stake in ride-hailer Careem's Super App
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store