Sports

Woods' ball from 1997 Masters sells for $64,000

2023-04-10 | 05:31
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Woods' ball from 1997 Masters sells for $64,000

A golf ball Tiger Woods gave to a young fan during the final round of his victorious 1997 Masters tournament has sold for $64,124, auction house Golden Age Auctions said on Sunday.

Woods bogeyed the fifth hole and handed the ball to Julian Nexsen, who was nine-years-old at the tie. Bidding for the Titleist ball, which has 'Tiger' stamped on it, began at $500 when Nexsen put it up for auction on March 27, the auction site said.
 
Woods, then 21, won the first of his 15 major titles in stunning fashion at the 1997 Masters with a record margin of 12 strokes and became the youngest golfer to triumph at Augusta National.

"Unless Tiger himself or his caddie Fluff intentionally saved a ball from this historic final round (which we doubt), this may be the only confirmed golf ball from the final round of Tiger Woods' first major championship victory," Golden Age Auctions said.
 
According to the auctioneers, "dozens of people" witnessed the moment Woods handed the ball to Nexsen. It also featured in the Washington Times newspaper the next day.

Nexsen has signed a legal declaration certifying the authenticity of the golf ball and the story of his final round interaction with Woods.

Woods, 47, withdrew from this year's Masters due to injury before the resumption of the third round, saying he had reaggravated a tissue inflammation that causes pain in the heel.

In November last year a signed Woods ball sold for a record $186,000, Heritage Auctions said. Woods hit a hole-in-one with the ball on his professional tournament debut in 1996.
 

Sports

Tiger Woods

Golf

Ball

Sells

Masters

LBCI Next
Football Ronaldo angered by blow to title hopes of Al-Nassr, opponents hail 'checkmate'
'This one was for Seve,' says Rahm after Masters triumph
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
07:46

Football Ronaldo angered by blow to title hopes of Al-Nassr, opponents hail 'checkmate'

LBCI
Sports
05:29

'This one was for Seve,' says Rahm after Masters triumph

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-05

Akram Halabi re-elected as the First Vice President of the Asian Basketball Confederation

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-04

Barcelona refereeing scandal one of most serious in football

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
07:46

Football Ronaldo angered by blow to title hopes of Al-Nassr, opponents hail 'checkmate'

LBCI
Sports
05:29

'This one was for Seve,' says Rahm after Masters triumph

LBCI
Sports
05:25

Djokovic returns to Tour seeking strong start to clay swing

LBCI
Sports
04:45

NBA roundup: Warriors hang 157 on Blazers, glide into playoffs

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-31

Lebanon struggles to keep up with AI and internet advancements

LBCI
World
04:33

Auto, realty stocks power Indian shares ahead of March quarter earnings

LBCI
World
04:41

World Bank, IMF spring meetings to get underway in complex economic environment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07

Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:40

Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:02

In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:35

Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:31

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Environment Minister discusses initiative to collect compensation for 2006's Israeli bombing of fuel tanks

LBCI
Middle East
04:51

Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles

LBCI
Middle East
02:43

UAE's e& takes $400 mln majority stake in ride-hailer Careem's Super App

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app