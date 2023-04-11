Sports

Tuchel says Bayern are the underdogs against City in Champions League

2023-04-11 | 06:22
2min
Tuchel says Bayern are the underdogs against City in Champions League

Bayern Munich will be considered as underdogs when they face Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, manager Thomas Tuchel said.

In his most challenging match since taking charge of the Bundesliga club last month, the German manager will be hoping to pull off another win over City having guided his former club Chelsea to the Champions League title with victory over Pep Guardiola's side in the 2021 Champions League final.
 
Bundesliga leaders Bayern have won the Europe's premier club competition six times whereas City are still hunting for their first, but despite that record Tuchel feels all the pressure will be on the Manchester side.

"Tomorrow, we will have the role of the underdog and that is okay. We have to stay confident and stay on top of our game," Tuchel told reporters on Monday.

When asked how Bayern would deal with City, Tuchel said: "Pep's teams always have his own unique style. We will try to find ways of competing both with and without the ball.
 
"There will be moments where we will be suffering and we will have to defend as a block, try to overcome that and try to get more possession."

Defender Matthijs de Ligt echoed the sentiment of Tuchel, emphasizing the importance of stopping City's midfield from supporting their front row, especially Champions League's leading scorer Erling Haaland.

"It will obviously be a tough game. It's important that our defense is well-organized. Haaland is a fantastic player, but it will be difficult for him if he doesn't get good passes from his team mates."

Earlier on Monday, Bayern announced that Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting would miss the match with a knee injury. Tuchel said he had a shortlist of replacements.

"There is no reason Serge Gnabry couldn't play as a number nine. He may not have the height, but nor do Thomas Muller or Sadio Mane," Tuchel said, adding that the Cameroon international would be missed when defending set pieces.
 

