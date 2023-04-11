News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Tuchel says Bayern are the underdogs against City in Champions League
2023-04-11 | 06:22
Share
2
min
Tuchel says Bayern are the underdogs against City in Champions League
Bayern Munich will be considered as underdogs when they face Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, manager Thomas Tuchel said.
In his most challenging match since taking charge of the Bundesliga club last month, the German manager will be hoping to pull off another win over City having guided his former club Chelsea to the Champions League title with victory over Pep Guardiola's side in the 2021 Champions League final.
Bundesliga leaders Bayern have won the Europe's premier club competition six times whereas City are still hunting for their first, but despite that record Tuchel feels all the pressure will be on the Manchester side.
"Tomorrow, we will have the role of the underdog and that is okay. We have to stay confident and stay on top of our game," Tuchel told reporters on Monday.
When asked how Bayern would deal with City, Tuchel said: "Pep's teams always have his own unique style. We will try to find ways of competing both with and without the ball.
"There will be moments where we will be suffering and we will have to defend as a block, try to overcome that and try to get more possession."
Defender Matthijs de Ligt echoed the sentiment of Tuchel, emphasizing the importance of stopping City's midfield from supporting their front row, especially Champions League's leading scorer Erling Haaland.
"It will obviously be a tough game. It's important that our defense is well-organized. Haaland is a fantastic player, but it will be difficult for him if he doesn't get good passes from his team mates."
Earlier on Monday, Bayern announced that Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting would miss the match with a knee injury. Tuchel said he had a shortlist of replacements.
"There is no reason Serge Gnabry couldn't play as a number nine. He may not have the height, but nor do Thomas Muller or Sadio Mane," Tuchel said, adding that the Cameroon international would be missed when defending set pieces.
Reuters
Sports
Champions League
Bayern Munich
Versus
Manchester City
England
Germany
Football
Next
Relegation-threatened Leicester appoint Smith as manager until end of season
Football Ronaldo angered by blow to title hopes of Al-Nassr, opponents hail 'checkmate'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-02-02
Mbappe to miss Champions League clash with Bayern Munich due to injury
Sports
2023-02-02
Mbappe to miss Champions League clash with Bayern Munich due to injury
0
Lebanon News
06:22
Youth and Sports Committee invites MPs to a football match on the eve of civil war anniversary
Lebanon News
06:22
Youth and Sports Committee invites MPs to a football match on the eve of civil war anniversary
0
Sports
2023-04-10
Football Ronaldo angered by blow to title hopes of Al-Nassr, opponents hail 'checkmate'
Sports
2023-04-10
Football Ronaldo angered by blow to title hopes of Al-Nassr, opponents hail 'checkmate'
0
Variety
2023-04-06
Twitter could be facing slew of fines in Germany over illegal hate speech
Variety
2023-04-06
Twitter could be facing slew of fines in Germany over illegal hate speech
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
06:38
WNBA-Fever select Aliyah Boston with first overall pick of draft
Sports
06:38
WNBA-Fever select Aliyah Boston with first overall pick of draft
0
Sports
06:36
Timberwolves suspend Gobert for play-in game against Lakers
Sports
06:36
Timberwolves suspend Gobert for play-in game against Lakers
0
Sports
06:32
Australia and New Zealand mark 100-day countdown to Women's World Cup
Sports
06:32
Australia and New Zealand mark 100-day countdown to Women's World Cup
0
Sports
06:28
Relegation-threatened Leicester appoint Smith as manager until end of season
Sports
06:28
Relegation-threatened Leicester appoint Smith as manager until end of season
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-25
Boeing reports loss, but first positive free cash flow since 2018
Variety
2023-01-25
Boeing reports loss, but first positive free cash flow since 2018
0
Variety
2023-04-06
Lebanese-American Dana Itani wins Best NFT Film Award in Dubai
Variety
2023-04-06
Lebanese-American Dana Itani wins Best NFT Film Award in Dubai
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
0
World
04:18
Chile's Codelco renews clean energy contract with Canada's Innergex
World
04:18
Chile's Codelco renews clean energy contract with Canada's Innergex
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:09
Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
Press Highlights
02:09
Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
2
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
3
Middle East
09:04
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail -sources
Middle East
09:04
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail -sources
4
Lebanon News
06:38
Public institutions to close on Eid Al-Fitr, Labor Day
Lebanon News
06:38
Public institutions to close on Eid Al-Fitr, Labor Day
5
Lebanon News
09:37
Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:37
Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon
6
Variety
07:20
In a rare scene, hail and snow cover some parts of Saudi Arabia
Variety
07:20
In a rare scene, hail and snow cover some parts of Saudi Arabia
7
World
04:35
Credit Suisse job cuts must be frozen
World
04:35
Credit Suisse job cuts must be frozen
8
Middle East
02:06
Thousands of Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost as tensions mount
Middle East
02:06
Thousands of Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost as tensions mount
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store