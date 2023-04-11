Sports

Relegation-threatened Leicester appoint Smith as manager until end of season

2023-04-11 | 06:28
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Relegation-threatened Leicester appoint Smith as manager until end of season

Leicester City have named ex-Aston Villa and Norwich City boss Dean Smith as caretaker manager until the end of the season after parting ways with Brendan Rodgers, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Smith takes over from Rodgers, who left the club by mutual consent earlier this month with the team second-bottom in the table and facing potential relegation.

"Smith brings a wealth of managerial experience and expertise to the role and, along with his coaching team, will be tasked with helping the football club retain its Premier League status as we head into the final eight games of the current season," Leicester said in a statement.
 
Leicester won the Premier League title in 2015-16 against all odds but are now in danger of the drop after nine seasons in the top flight.

Smith's appointment comes in the wake of Leicester's 1-0 home defeat to Bournemouth, their 19th league defeat of the season. The East Midlands club have 25 points after 30 games, two points adrift of the safety zone.

“I’m really happy to have the opportunity to lead the team during these final weeks of the season," Dean Smith said.
 
"The challenge in front of us is clear, but it’s one myself and my coaching team have experienced before and, with the quality in this squad and the number of games remaining, it’s very much achievable.

Smith's first game in charge of Leicester will be a trip to reigning champions Manchester City on Saturday. Leicester have not won a game in all competitions since Feb. 11.

"Our first job is to rebuild confidence and instill belief in the team and I’m looking forward to getting to work with the players this week," Smith added.

"Saturday will be a big test, but it’s the kind of occasion that reminds us all what it means to be a Premier League club, competing on the biggest stages against the best players in the world."

The Englishman last managed in the Premier League during the 2021-22 season, in which his Norwich side were relegated. He left Norwich in December with the team struggling in their bid to earn promotion back to the top-flight from the Championship.
 
Prior to his spell at Norwich, Smith was in charge of Villa between 2018-2021, guiding them back to the top flight via the playoffs in his first campaign before helping them retain top-flight status in the following season.

He also came close to winning silverware with Villa when he led them to the League Cup final in 2020, where they lost 2-1 to City.

"We’ve endured a challenging season, but I have no doubt that we have the quality in our squad to win this fight," Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said.

"Dean’s experience will be key to unlocking that potential, helping the team rediscover its confidence and channeling the support of our fans, who will be so important during these final eight games.

"This is a fight we can win, together."

Craig Shakespeare, who was assistant coach to Smith at Norwich and Villa, will reprise his role at Leicester, the club he guided to the Champions League quarter-finals during his spell in charge of them in 2017.

Former England and Chelsea defender John Terry, who was part of Smith's coaching set up at Villa, will also join Leicester.
 

Sports

Football

Premier League

Leicester City

Relegation

Threatened

Appoint

Smith

Manager

Until

End

Season

LBCI Next
Australia and New Zealand mark 100-day countdown to Women's World Cup
Tuchel says Bayern are the underdogs against City in Champions League
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-04-03

Premier League sackings this season

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-16

Syria's Assad says he won't meet Erdogan until Turkey ends its 'occupation'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-13

Extension of driving licenses until end of year: Mawlawi

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-02

France defender Varane retires from international football

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
06:38

WNBA-Fever select Aliyah Boston with first overall pick of draft

LBCI
Sports
06:36

Timberwolves suspend Gobert for play-in game against Lakers

LBCI
Sports
06:32

Australia and New Zealand mark 100-day countdown to Women's World Cup

LBCI
Sports
06:22

Tuchel says Bayern are the underdogs against City in Champions League

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-25

Boeing reports loss, but first positive free cash flow since 2018

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-06

Lebanese-American Dana Itani wins Best NFT Film Award in Dubai

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06

Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9

LBCI
World
04:18

Chile's Codelco renews clean energy contract with Canada's Innergex

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app