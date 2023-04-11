Sports

Timberwolves suspend Gobert for play-in game against Lakers

2023-04-11 | 06:36
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Timberwolves suspend Gobert for play-in game against Lakers

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert has been suspended for Tuesday's play-in game against the Los Angeles Lakers after he punched team mate Kyle Anderson in the chest during an incident on the sidelines of Sunday's game, the NBA team said on Monday.

The Frenchman will miss one game and he will be eligible to participate in a second play-in game, if necessary.

Gobert left Sunday's game after the altercation that came during a time out in the first half of the team's 113-108 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.
 
Anderson repeatedly hurled insults at Gobert on a night when the veteran three-time All-Star was playing hurt, ESPN reported.

"Emotions got the best of me today," Gobert tweeted Sunday night.

"I should not have reacted the way I did regardless of what was said. I wanna apologize to the fans, the organization and particularly to Kyle, who is someone that I truly love and respect as a team mate."

The Timberwolves are seeded eighth in the Western Conference and will play the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday for a chance to face the second seeded Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs.
 
If the Timberwolves lose to the Lakers, they will play the winner of the Pelicans-Oklahoma City Thunder play-in game, with the winner to take on the top-seeded Denver Nuggets in the first round.

The 30-year-old Gobert has been named Defensive Player of the Year three times. He averaged 13.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 70 games for the Timberwolves this season.
 

Sports

Minnesota

Timberwolves

Basketball

NBA

Rudy Gobert

Suspended

Los Angeles Lakers

Playoffs

Play-In

LBCI Next
WNBA-Fever select Aliyah Boston with first overall pick of draft
Australia and New Zealand mark 100-day countdown to Women's World Cup
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-04-10

NBA roundup: Warriors hang 157 on Blazers, glide into playoffs

LBCI
Sports
06:38

WNBA-Fever select Aliyah Boston with first overall pick of draft

LBCI
World
2023-04-10

India has not suspended trade talks with UK, officials say

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-07

NBA roundup: Suns secure No. 4 seed in West

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
06:38

WNBA-Fever select Aliyah Boston with first overall pick of draft

LBCI
Sports
06:32

Australia and New Zealand mark 100-day countdown to Women's World Cup

LBCI
Sports
06:28

Relegation-threatened Leicester appoint Smith as manager until end of season

LBCI
Sports
06:22

Tuchel says Bayern are the underdogs against City in Champions League

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-25

Boeing reports loss, but first positive free cash flow since 2018

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-06

Lebanese-American Dana Itani wins Best NFT Film Award in Dubai

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06

Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9

LBCI
World
04:18

Chile's Codelco renews clean energy contract with Canada's Innergex

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app