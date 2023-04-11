News
Sports
WNBA-Fever select Aliyah Boston with first overall pick of draft
2023-04-11 | 06:38
2
min
WNBA-Fever select Aliyah Boston with first overall pick of draft
South Carolina power forward Aliyah Boston was selected first overall by the Indiana Fever at the WNBA draft on Monday in a move the team hopes will help turn around its fortunes.
As expected, the squad chose the 6-foot 5-inch Boston, who led South Carolina to a title in 2022, the same year she was named National Player of the Year. She was also named Defensive Player of the Year the past two seasons.
"It's just really special," Boston told reporters.
"I'm thankful, first, to God just for putting me in this position but also thankful to everybody in Indiana, just because they saw something in me.
"I'm just ready to get there and get to work."
The three-time All-American added that she looked forward to having more floor space to operate in playing in the pro league after facing double and even triple defense squads in college.
The Fever finished last place in the 12-team league last season in a campaign where they won a franchise-low five games while suffering 31 losses. The franchise's last playoff appearance came in 2016.
Maryland Terrapins shooting guard Diamond Miller was selected second by the Minnesota Lynx and Villanova guard Maddy Siegrist was taken third by the Dallas Wings at the draft in New York.
Reuters
