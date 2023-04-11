Sports

WNBA-Fever select Aliyah Boston with first overall pick of draft

2023-04-11 | 06:38
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
WNBA-Fever select Aliyah Boston with first overall pick of draft

South Carolina power forward Aliyah Boston was selected first overall by the Indiana Fever at the WNBA draft on Monday in a move the team hopes will help turn around its fortunes.

As expected, the squad chose the 6-foot 5-inch Boston, who led South Carolina to a title in 2022, the same year she was named National Player of the Year. She was also named Defensive Player of the Year the past two seasons.
 
"It's just really special," Boston told reporters.

"I'm thankful, first, to God just for putting me in this position but also thankful to everybody in Indiana, just because they saw something in me.

"I'm just ready to get there and get to work."

The three-time All-American added that she looked forward to having more floor space to operate in playing in the pro league after facing double and even triple defense squads in college.
 
The Fever finished last place in the 12-team league last season in a campaign where they won a franchise-low five games while suffering 31 losses. The franchise's last playoff appearance came in 2016.

Maryland Terrapins shooting guard Diamond Miller was selected second by the Minnesota Lynx and Villanova guard Maddy Siegrist was taken third by the Dallas Wings at the draft in New York.
 

Sports

WNBA

Indiana

Fever

Women's

Basketball

Select

Aliyah Boston

First

Pick

Draft

Timberwolves suspend Gobert for play-in game against Lakers
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-04-05

Akram Halabi re-elected as the First Vice President of the Asian Basketball Confederation

LBCI
Variety
07:45

Apple to open first India retail stores next week, signaling growth ambitions in emerging market

LBCI
Variety
07:34

FTC orders supplement maker to pay $600K in first case involving hijacked Amazon reviews

LBCI
World
07:32

Oklahoma to vote on first religious charter school in US

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
06:36

Timberwolves suspend Gobert for play-in game against Lakers

LBCI
Sports
06:32

Australia and New Zealand mark 100-day countdown to Women's World Cup

LBCI
Sports
06:28

Relegation-threatened Leicester appoint Smith as manager until end of season

LBCI
Sports
06:22

Tuchel says Bayern are the underdogs against City in Champions League

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-25

Boeing reports loss, but first positive free cash flow since 2018

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-06

Lebanese-American Dana Itani wins Best NFT Film Award in Dubai

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06

Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9

LBCI
World
04:18

Chile's Codelco renews clean energy contract with Canada's Innergex

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app