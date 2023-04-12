Sports

Man Utd to accept third round bids ahead of potential sale

2023-04-12 | 04:04
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Man Utd to accept third round bids ahead of potential sale

Manchester United will accept a third round of bids from prospective buyers at the end of the month as the Premier League club's owners explore a sale, sports industry news site Sportico reported on Tuesday.

Manchester United and Raine Group, the investment bank running the bidding process, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

United's American owners, the Glazer family, launched a formal sale process late last year, with several bids received in February and March.
 
British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, founder of chemicals producer INEOS, Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the son of Qatar's former prime minister, and Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus are among the bidders for the club.

Any sale would likely exceed the biggest sports deal so far, the $5.2 billion including debt and investments paid for Chelsea.

United are the fourth-richest soccer club in the world, according to Deloitte. They are widely seen as one of the most prized assets in all of sport.
 

Sports

Manchester United

Accept

Third

Round

Bids

Ahead

Potential

Sale

LBCI Next
Lakers slip past Wolves in OT, grab West's No. 7 seed
Lukaku benched but delighted to still contribute to Inter victory
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-28

Paris police 'very vigilant' ahead of new round of pension protests

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-23

Chelsea sale has given Glazers impetus to sell Manchester United

LBCI
Middle East
06:37

Gulf bourses rise ahead of key US inflation data

LBCI
World
06:13

South Korea to lend 500,000 rounds of artillery shells to US -report

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
05:22

United States to host Premier League pre-season tournament

LBCI
Sports
04:14

Djokovic needs time to adapt after 'ugly' start on clay

LBCI
Sports
04:12

Trae Young-led Hawks defeat Heat in play-in game

LBCI
Sports
04:09

Lakers slip past Wolves in OT, grab West's No. 7 seed

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-06

Asian stocks slide, bond yields depressed as recession worries weigh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:11

Uncertainty surrounds Lebanon's municipal elections

LBCI
World
2023-03-24

Investors urge European chemical makers to take action on emissions

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-13

Jordan's King Abdullah and Queen Rania's eldest daughter ties the knot

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:48

Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure

LBCI
World
01:49

Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources

LBCI
Middle East
09:04

Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail -sources

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app