Sports

Trae Young-led Hawks defeat Heat in play-in game

2023-04-12 | 04:12
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Trae Young-led Hawks defeat Heat in play-in game

Trae Young scored 25 points and Clint Capela grabbed a game-high 21 rebounds to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 116-105 win over the host Miami Heat in a play-in game on Tuesday night.

Atlanta, which entered Miami as the eighth seed, advanced to the playoffs in the No. 7 position, where they will meet the second-seeded Boston Celtics.

Miami, which started Tuesday in the seventh spot, will get one more chance to make the playoffs. The Heat on Friday will play host to the winner of Wednesday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors. Either Miami, Chicago or Toronto will face the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs.
 
Young finished with eight rebounds and seven assists. The Hawks had big edges in rebounds (63-39) and paint points (64-46).

Reserve Kyle Lowry led Miami with a game-high 33 points. Tyler Herro had 26 points and Jimmy Butler added 21 points and a game-high nine assists. However, Butler was just 6-for-19 from the floor, with many of his misses influenced by Capela.

Atlanta dominated the first quarter, shooting 56 percent from the floor while holding Miami to 37.5 percent marksmanship. The Hawks ended the quarter on top, 36-27, as Young had five points and five assists.
 
The Hawks led by as many as 24 points in the second quarter and took a 65-50 advantage into halftime. Miami had an 11-0 run late in the second quarter, a stretch that was interrupted by two Young free throws with 0.9 seconds remaining. Young used a hesitation move to draw a foul on Max Strus.

For the first half, Atlanta had a 34-22 rebound edge and an 8-4 edge on 3-pointers made. That helped to negate Lowry's 19-point first half.

Miami surged in the third quarter, cutting its deficit to 73-68 on a Butler layup with 6:15 remaining. But Atlanta responded, taking a 91-78 lead into the fourth.

The Heat charged back in the fourth, cutting their deficit to 97-91 on a Lowry 3-pointer with 7:42 left. But the Heat couldn't get any closer.
 

Sports

Trae Young

NBA

Basketball

Miami Heat

Atlanta Hawks

Playin

Playoffs

Jimmy Butler

Positioning

LBCI Next
Djokovic needs time to adapt after 'ugly' start on clay
Lakers slip past Wolves in OT, grab West's No. 7 seed
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-04-10

NBA roundup: Warriors hang 157 on Blazers, glide into playoffs

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-11

WNBA-Fever select Aliyah Boston with first overall pick of draft

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-07

NBA roundup: Suns secure No. 4 seed in West

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-06

NBA roundup: 6/4/23

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
05:22

United States to host Premier League pre-season tournament

LBCI
Sports
04:14

Djokovic needs time to adapt after 'ugly' start on clay

LBCI
Sports
04:09

Lakers slip past Wolves in OT, grab West's No. 7 seed

LBCI
Sports
04:04

Man Utd to accept third round bids ahead of potential sale

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-06

Asian stocks slide, bond yields depressed as recession worries weigh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:11

Uncertainty surrounds Lebanon's municipal elections

LBCI
World
2023-03-24

Investors urge European chemical makers to take action on emissions

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-13

Jordan's King Abdullah and Queen Rania's eldest daughter ties the knot

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:48

Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure

LBCI
World
01:49

Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources

LBCI
Middle East
09:04

Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail -sources

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app