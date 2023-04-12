Sports

Djokovic needs time to adapt after 'ugly' start on clay

2023-04-12 | 04:14
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Djokovic needs time to adapt after 'ugly' start on clay

Novak Djokovic returned to the ATP Tour with an "ugly" straight-sets win over Ivan Gakhov at Monte Carlo and while the world number one has had extended preparation on clay this year he said he needs more time to adapt to the surface.

Djokovic, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, was unable to play at Indian Wells and Miami last month as he failed to obtain a waiver to enter the United States.

He spent the time training on clay ahead of the French Open, where he will target a 23rd Grand Slam, but the Serbian's 7-6(5) 6-2 win over Russian qualifier Gakhov on Tuesday showed he needs more time to get into a rhythm.
 
"Throughout my career I needed one, two weeks of tournaments to really start to play the way I want to. It's the case again this year, though I trained for three weeks and felt good playing practice points," Djokovic told reporters.

"But it's different when you play a match, especially today (Tuesday) was quite windy on the court, so not easy to find the rhythm, to have the ball right, the ball toss and playing a lefty, playing someone that has not much to lose.

"All these things play a factor in the way you feel on the court. I'm really glad I overcome the first step, because I hope things will be better and easier from this point."
 
The Australian Open champion said the level of his tennis was "not very high" at the moment and he was not sure when it would pick up.

"The good feelings might come as soon as the next match or later," added Djokovic, who plays Lorenzo Musetti or Luca Nardi in the third round.

"I don't know. We'll keep working on practice courts and see what happens."
 

Sports

Novak Djokovic

Tennis

Serbian

International

Adapt

Ugly

Clay

Start

ATP Tour

Monte Carlo

LBCI Next
United States to host Premier League pre-season tournament
Trae Young-led Hawks defeat Heat in play-in game
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-04-10

Djokovic returns to Tour seeking strong start to clay swing

LBCI
World
07:05

Biden to meet UK's Sunak in Belfast at start of Irish tour

LBCI
World
06:24

Myanmar confirms deadly air strike as international outcry mounts

LBCI
World
05:20

Spanish start-up grows hydroponic hops to help 'save' climate-threatened beer

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
05:22

United States to host Premier League pre-season tournament

LBCI
Sports
04:12

Trae Young-led Hawks defeat Heat in play-in game

LBCI
Sports
04:09

Lakers slip past Wolves in OT, grab West's No. 7 seed

LBCI
Sports
04:04

Man Utd to accept third round bids ahead of potential sale

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-06

Asian stocks slide, bond yields depressed as recession worries weigh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:11

Uncertainty surrounds Lebanon's municipal elections

LBCI
World
2023-03-24

Investors urge European chemical makers to take action on emissions

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-13

Jordan's King Abdullah and Queen Rania's eldest daughter ties the knot

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:48

Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure

LBCI
World
01:49

Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources

LBCI
Middle East
09:04

Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail -sources

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app