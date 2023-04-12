News
Sports
United States to host Premier League pre-season tournament
2023-04-12 | 05:22
United States to host Premier League pre-season tournament
The United States will host a pre-season tournament featuring six Premier League clubs from July 22-30, the English top-flight league said on Tuesday.
The six clubs involved in the tournament are Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea, Fulham and Newcastle United. The teams will compete in nine matches across five cities.
"Our clubs have incredible supporters in the US, who passionately follow their teams throughout the season," Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said.
The biennial 'Summer Series' tournament was launched in 2003, with the previous nine editions having taken place in China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.
Reuters
