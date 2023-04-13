Sports

Finnish businessman Zilliacus drops out of Manchester United bidding

2023-04-13 | 04:39
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Finnish businessman Zilliacus drops out of Manchester United bidding

Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus has dropped out of the bidding for Manchester United, saying delays in the sale process will make it difficult for a new owner to build a winning team.

United's American owners, the Glazer family, launched a formal sale process late last year, with several bids received in February and March.

"I have declined participation in a third bidding round for United," Zilliacus said on social media.
 
"The delays will make it very difficult for any new owner to build a winning team for next season."

Zilliacus was among several bidders including British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, founder of chemicals producer INEOS, and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the son of Qatar's former prime minister.

Sports industry news site Sportico reported this week that Manchester United would accept a third round of bids from prospective buyers at the end of the month.
 
United are the fourth-richest football club in the world, according to Deloitte.
 

Sports

Finnish

Businessman

Zilliacus

Drops

Out

Bid

Purchase

Manchester United

Premier League

Club

Football

LBCI Next
Olympics - Paris 2024 plans Games relay changes, fewer torches
Sane and Mane clashed in Bayern dressing room
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-12

Biden to tout economic growth as dividend of N Ireland peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-11

Youth and Sports Committee invites MPs to a football match on the eve of civil war anniversary

LBCI
World
2023-04-05

Outgoing Finnish PM Sanna Marin to step down as SDP leader

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-25

Soccer-Qatar's Al Thani submits new $6 billion bid for Manchester United, Sky News reports

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
05:37

Diaz to make boxing debut against Paul

LBCI
Sports
05:31

Olympics - Paris 2024 plans Games relay changes, fewer torches

LBCI
Sports
04:37

Sane and Mane clashed in Bayern dressing room

LBCI
Sports
04:29

Milan take narrow lead over Napoli with Bennacer goal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-03

US seeks to expel Russian mercenaries from Sudan, Libya

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-21

Israeli government lifts ban on return to West Bank settlements

LBCI
World
2023-03-17

Banks, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher as crisis fears ease

LBCI
World
2023-03-15

Moscow warns US aircraft away from its air space after drone crash

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:21

No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:46

Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing

LBCI
Middle East
16:56

Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:08

IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:38

Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding

LBCI
Variety
11:02

In the middle of April, some Lebanese regions are covered in snow

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:01

Negotiations ongoing to secure public sector salary increases in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app