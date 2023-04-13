Sports

Diaz to make boxing debut against Paul

2023-04-13 | 05:37
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Diaz to make boxing debut against Paul

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and ex-UFC fighter Nate Diaz will meet in a boxing match on Aug. 5 in Dallas, organizers said on Wednesday.

Diaz is an accomplished boxer who competed in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) until last year, where he twice fought former UFC champion Conor McGregor, while Paul boasts 20 million YouTube subscribers and has competed in seven professional fights since 2019.
 
"Besides Canelo (Alvarez) he's the biggest thang (sic) in boxing. I'm here to conquer that. I'm the king of combat sports and then I'm headed back to get my UFC belts," Diaz was quoted as saying by Paul's promotion company Most Valuable Promotions.

Paul, 26, will return to action after suffering the first loss of his boxing career at the hands of Tommy Fury in February.

"My last fight didn't end the way I wanted, but the result was the best thing that could have happened to my professional boxing aspirations," Paul said.
 
"The world thinks I am vulnerable, when all I am is more focused than ever. My team wanted me to take an easy fight ... but that's not how I am built."

The bout will contested at 185 pounds and is set for eight rounds with 10-ounce gloves.
 

Sports

UFC

Former

Fighter

Nate Diaz

Make

Boxing

Debut

Against

Jake Paul

YouTuber

Olympics - Paris 2024 plans Games relay changes, fewer torches
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-01-17

Ronaldo to make Saudi debut in friendly against PSG

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-27

Three killed in Turkish drone strike against YBS fighters in Iraq

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-04

Former decision-maker Dodd questions FIFA over Saudi tourism deal

LBCI
World
08:59

Oil stable as market weighs tight supply against US recession risk

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
05:31

Olympics - Paris 2024 plans Games relay changes, fewer torches

LBCI
Sports
04:39

Finnish businessman Zilliacus drops out of Manchester United bidding

LBCI
Sports
04:37

Sane and Mane clashed in Bayern dressing room

LBCI
Sports
04:29

Milan take narrow lead over Napoli with Bennacer goal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-17

Apple unveils M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, featuring new Neural Engine and more

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-16

EBU, Warner Bros Discovery awarded media rights in Europe to 2032

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-10

Aramco to supply full volumes to Asia despite OPEC+ oil cuts – sources

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-02

Ramadan 2023 to begin on Thursday, March 23: Office of late Sayyed Fadlallah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:46

Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:21

No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan

LBCI
Middle East
16:56

Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:08

IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:38

Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding

LBCI
Variety
11:02

In the middle of April, some Lebanese regions are covered in snow

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:46

Organized theft of high-tension towers causes power outage in Bekaa, Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app