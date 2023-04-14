Sports

Premier League to withdraw gambling sponsorships from front of matchday shirts

2023-04-14 | 03:57
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Premier League to withdraw gambling sponsorships from front of matchday shirts

Premier League clubs have collectively agreed to stop featuring gambling sponsorships on the front of football kits from the 2026-27 season, the English top-flight league said on Thursday.

Eight of the 20 clubs in the league currently have betting companies as shirt sponsors, including Newcastle United (Fun88), West Ham United (Betway) and Everton (Stake.com).

The UK government is expected to publish a white paper - a proposal for future legislation - on gambling regulation.
 
According to a report in The Times, ministers have signaled that the white paper will not include shirt sponsorship restrictions if the voluntary agreement was reached. The report added that sleeve deals are still permitted.

"Premier League clubs have today collectively agreed to withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of clubs' matchday shirts...," the league said in a statement.

"The announcement follows an extensive consultation involving the league, its clubs and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport as part of the Government's ongoing review of current gambling legislation.
 
"To assist clubs with their transition away from shirt-front gambling sponsorship, the collective agreement will begin at the end of the 2025/26 season."

The Premier League added that it was working with other sports on "the development of a new code for responsible gambling sponsorship".

Britain's Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer welcomed the Premier League's announcement.

"The vast majority of adults gamble safely but we have to recognize that footballers are role models who have enormous influence on young people. We want to work with institutions like the Premier League to do the right thing for young fans," Frazer said.

"We will soon bring forward a Gambling White Paper to update protections for punters and ensure those who are at risk of gambling harm and addiction are protected."

The Big Step, a campaign to end gambling advertising and sponsorship in football, said the move was a "significant acceptance" of the harm caused by gambling sponsorships.
 
"No gambling ads are seen more than those on Premier League shirts, worn by billions around the world," it added.

"But just moving logos to a different part of the kit while allowing pitch-side advertising and league sponsorship to continue is totally incoherent."
 

Sports

Betway

Stake

Premier League

England

Britain

Withdraw

Gambling

Sponsorships

Front

Matchday

Shirts

Football

LBCI Next
Sevilla launch late fightback to draw with Man United
Ronaldo's Saudi club Al-Nassr sack coach Garcia
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-13

Bank of England fines former TSB executive over 2018 IT failure

LBCI
World
2023-04-13

Alibaba shares plunge on SoftBank's stake sale report

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-12

China's Sinopec to take stake in Qatar's North Field East

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-12

United States to host Premier League pre-season tournament

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
06:18

Liverpool fined for player conduct in loss to Man City

LBCI
Sports
05:02

Ukraine bans its national teams from competing with Russians and Belarusians

LBCI
Sports
04:10

Irish driver Breen dies after testing crash in Croatia

LBCI
Sports
04:07

Bayern drop Mane from squad for Saturday game over Sane clash

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:33

France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report

LBCI
World
2023-04-13

Norway parliament to discuss proposals to stop electrification of major LNG plant

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-13

Franjieh first victim of Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-15

Iran's top security official Shamkhani to visit the UAE on Thursday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:17

Lebanon electricity officials acknowledge unfair electricity costs, promise change

LBCI
Press Highlights
09:18

In Lebanon, Airbnbs became a promising tourist experience: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:33

France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:37

The illusion of economic progress: Lebanon's struggle with public sector salaries and customs tariffs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:46

Lawyers and media: Beirut Bar Association's decision sparks controversy

LBCI
World
03:05

No China, no deal: Bid to break sovereign debt logjams gets weary thumbs up

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:18

Arab countries' diverging stances on Syria's return to the Arab fold

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:01

Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app