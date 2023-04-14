News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Bayern drop Mane from squad for Saturday game over Sane clash
2023-04-14 | 04:07
Share
2
min
Bayern drop Mane from squad for Saturday game over Sane clash
Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane will not be part of the squad for Saturday's Bundesliga game against Hoffenheim and has been fined over a row he had with team mate Leroy Sane, the club said on Thursday.
Senegal international Mane clashed with Sane at the end of their 3-0 loss at Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday.
"Sadio Mane will not be included in the FC Bayern squad for this Saturday's home match against 1899 Hoffenheim," the club said in a statement.
"This is due to his misconduct after Bayern's Champions League match at Manchester City. Mane will also be given a fine."
Bayern, who lead the Bundesliga standings with a two-point advantage over Borussia Dortmund, did not provide any details on the misconduct or the size of the fine.
According to several German media, Sane had suffered a cut lip in the altercation and the two, who were also seen arguing on the pitch late in the game, had to be separated by team mates.
Mane, a two times African footballer of the year who joined Bayern last year, had complained about the way Germany winger Sane spoke to him after the defeat at the Etihad Stadium.
They both trained together earlier on Thursday.
Bayern face City in the return leg on Wednesday.
Reuters
Sports
Bayern Munich
Drop
Sadio Mane
Squad
Clash
Game
German
Club
Bundesliga
Next
Irish driver Breen dies after testing crash in Croatia
Valencia face Sevilla in LaLiga survival fight
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-22
Apple TV+ drops its free offering for ‘Friday Night Baseball,’ expands games to 45+ countries
Variety
2023-03-22
Apple TV+ drops its free offering for ‘Friday Night Baseball,’ expands games to 45+ countries
0
Sports
2023-02-02
Mbappe to miss Champions League clash with Bayern Munich due to injury
Sports
2023-02-02
Mbappe to miss Champions League clash with Bayern Munich due to injury
0
World
06:09
German economy expected to skirt recession
World
06:09
German economy expected to skirt recession
0
World
05:18
Cash-loving Germans fret over exploding ATMs as cross-border crime wave hits
World
05:18
Cash-loving Germans fret over exploding ATMs as cross-border crime wave hits
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
06:18
Liverpool fined for player conduct in loss to Man City
Sports
06:18
Liverpool fined for player conduct in loss to Man City
0
Sports
05:02
Ukraine bans its national teams from competing with Russians and Belarusians
Sports
05:02
Ukraine bans its national teams from competing with Russians and Belarusians
0
Sports
04:10
Irish driver Breen dies after testing crash in Croatia
Sports
04:10
Irish driver Breen dies after testing crash in Croatia
0
Sports
04:02
Valencia face Sevilla in LaLiga survival fight
Sports
04:02
Valencia face Sevilla in LaLiga survival fight
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
02:33
France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
Press Highlights
02:33
France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
0
World
2023-04-13
Norway parliament to discuss proposals to stop electrification of major LNG plant
World
2023-04-13
Norway parliament to discuss proposals to stop electrification of major LNG plant
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-13
Franjieh first victim of Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement
Press Highlights
2023-03-13
Franjieh first victim of Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement
0
Middle East
2023-03-15
Iran's top security official Shamkhani to visit the UAE on Thursday
Middle East
2023-03-15
Iran's top security official Shamkhani to visit the UAE on Thursday
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
10:17
Lebanon electricity officials acknowledge unfair electricity costs, promise change
News Bulletin Reports
10:17
Lebanon electricity officials acknowledge unfair electricity costs, promise change
2
Press Highlights
09:18
In Lebanon, Airbnbs became a promising tourist experience: report
Press Highlights
09:18
In Lebanon, Airbnbs became a promising tourist experience: report
3
Press Highlights
02:33
France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
Press Highlights
02:33
France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
4
Lebanon Economy
09:37
The illusion of economic progress: Lebanon's struggle with public sector salaries and customs tariffs
Lebanon Economy
09:37
The illusion of economic progress: Lebanon's struggle with public sector salaries and customs tariffs
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Lawyers and media: Beirut Bar Association's decision sparks controversy
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Lawyers and media: Beirut Bar Association's decision sparks controversy
6
World
03:05
No China, no deal: Bid to break sovereign debt logjams gets weary thumbs up
World
03:05
No China, no deal: Bid to break sovereign debt logjams gets weary thumbs up
7
News Bulletin Reports
09:18
Arab countries' diverging stances on Syria's return to the Arab fold
News Bulletin Reports
09:18
Arab countries' diverging stances on Syria's return to the Arab fold
8
Press Highlights
03:01
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
Press Highlights
03:01
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store