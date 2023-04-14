Sports

Bayern drop Mane from squad for Saturday game over Sane clash

2023-04-14 | 04:07
2min
Bayern drop Mane from squad for Saturday game over Sane clash

Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane will not be part of the squad for Saturday's Bundesliga game against Hoffenheim and has been fined over a row he had with team mate Leroy Sane, the club said on Thursday.

Senegal international Mane clashed with Sane at the end of their 3-0 loss at Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday.

"Sadio Mane will not be included in the FC Bayern squad for this Saturday's home match against 1899 Hoffenheim," the club said in a statement.
 
"This is due to his misconduct after Bayern's Champions League match at Manchester City. Mane will also be given a fine."

Bayern, who lead the Bundesliga standings with a two-point advantage over Borussia Dortmund, did not provide any details on the misconduct or the size of the fine.

According to several German media, Sane had suffered a cut lip in the altercation and the two, who were also seen arguing on the pitch late in the game, had to be separated by team mates.
 
Mane, a two times African footballer of the year who joined Bayern last year, had complained about the way Germany winger Sane spoke to him after the defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

They both trained together earlier on Thursday.

Bayern face City in the return leg on Wednesday.
 

Sports

Bayern Munich

Drop

Sadio Mane

Squad

Clash

Game

German

Club

Bundesliga

