Sports

Irish driver Breen dies after testing crash in Croatia

2023-04-14 | 04:10
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Irish driver Breen dies after testing crash in Croatia

Ireland's top rally driver Craig Breen has died after an accident in a pre-event test for the Croatian round of the world championship, his Hyundai team said in a statement on Thursday.

The team gave no details of the accident just after midday local time but said co-driver James Fulton was unharmed.

Media reported that Breen's car went off the road and collided with a pole while the 33-year-old was preparing for next week's rally, his second of the season.
 
Breen, who started out as a co-driver before switching to driving in 2008, finished second in Rally Sweden in February when he made his return to the team on a part-time basis after a year with M-Sport Ford.

He was a world championship regular over the years, although rarely for a full season, and while not a winner he finished second in six rallies.

"The Irish motorsport community is numbed by this tragic news. Craig was a world class driver and a world class person," said Motorsport Ireland president Aiden Harper in a statement of condolences.
 
Breen is the first fatality in the world championship since German junior co-driver Joerg Bastuck in the 2006 Rally of Catalunya.
 

Sports

Irish

Driver

Racing

Dead

Testing

Crash

Croatia

LBCI Next
Ukraine bans its national teams from competing with Russians and Belarusians
Bayern drop Mane from squad for Saturday game over Sane clash
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-06

Four confirmed dead in Vietnam helicopter crash

LBCI
World
2023-03-30

Several feared dead after two US army helicopters crash during training in Kentucky

LBCI
World
2023-03-16

Greeks walk off the job to protest over deadly train crash

LBCI
World
2023-03-08

Greek workers join walkout over deadly train crash, call protests

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
06:18

Liverpool fined for player conduct in loss to Man City

LBCI
Sports
05:02

Ukraine bans its national teams from competing with Russians and Belarusians

LBCI
Sports
04:07

Bayern drop Mane from squad for Saturday game over Sane clash

LBCI
Sports
04:02

Valencia face Sevilla in LaLiga survival fight

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:33

France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report

LBCI
World
2023-04-13

Norway parliament to discuss proposals to stop electrification of major LNG plant

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-13

Franjieh first victim of Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-15

Iran's top security official Shamkhani to visit the UAE on Thursday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:17

Lebanon electricity officials acknowledge unfair electricity costs, promise change

LBCI
Press Highlights
09:18

In Lebanon, Airbnbs became a promising tourist experience: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:33

France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:37

The illusion of economic progress: Lebanon's struggle with public sector salaries and customs tariffs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:46

Lawyers and media: Beirut Bar Association's decision sparks controversy

LBCI
World
03:05

No China, no deal: Bid to break sovereign debt logjams gets weary thumbs up

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:18

Arab countries' diverging stances on Syria's return to the Arab fold

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:01

Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app