Sports

Ukraine bans its national teams from competing with Russians and Belarusians

2023-04-14 | 05:02
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Ukraine bans its national teams from competing with Russians and Belarusians

Ukraine has banned its national sports teams from competing in Olympic, non-Olympic and Paralympic events that include competitors from Russia and Belarus, the sports ministry said in a decree published on Friday.

The decision, criticized by some Ukrainian athletes, comes after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) angered Kyiv by paving the way for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as neutrals despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
 
Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year, initially using its ally Belarus as a staging ground for troops driving towards Kyiv in what Russia called a "special military operation".

The war, now in its 14 month, has killed tens of thousands, levelled cities and uprooted millions.

Ukraine had previously warned its sports federations that it would strip them of their status as governing bodies if their athletes competed on the international stage with Russians and Belarusians.
 
The decree published on the Sports Ministry's website overnight was signed by Deputy Sports Minister Matviy Bidnyi.

Some Ukrainian athletes, including Olympian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych, criticised the ban saying it would lead to the destruction of Ukrainian sports.

"If Ukrainian representatives are not present at competitions, then we completely vacate the international sports grounds and give the Russian/Belarusian representatives the opportunity to promote their narratives and propaganda," he wrote on Twitter.

The IOC sanctioned Russia and Belarus but in late March it recommended allowing their athletes to compete as neutrals in international competition. It also opened the door to allow them to qualify for next year's Summer Olympics in Paris.
 

Sports

Ukraine

Russia

War

Bans

National

Teams

Compete

Belarusians

Olympics

LBCI Next
Liverpool fined for player conduct in loss to Man City
Irish driver Breen dies after testing crash in Croatia
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-13

International court expected to launch war crimes cases against Russians over Ukraine war

LBCI
World
2023-04-08

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv's forces cling to devastated Bakhmut

LBCI
World
2023-04-01

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: IMF approves $15.6 bln Ukraine loan

LBCI
World
2023-03-27

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: NATO criticizes Putin's nuclear rhetoric

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
06:18

Liverpool fined for player conduct in loss to Man City

LBCI
Sports
04:10

Irish driver Breen dies after testing crash in Croatia

LBCI
Sports
04:07

Bayern drop Mane from squad for Saturday game over Sane clash

LBCI
Sports
04:02

Valencia face Sevilla in LaLiga survival fight

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:33

France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report

LBCI
World
2023-04-13

Norway parliament to discuss proposals to stop electrification of major LNG plant

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-13

Franjieh first victim of Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-15

Iran's top security official Shamkhani to visit the UAE on Thursday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:17

Lebanon electricity officials acknowledge unfair electricity costs, promise change

LBCI
Press Highlights
09:18

In Lebanon, Airbnbs became a promising tourist experience: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:33

France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:37

The illusion of economic progress: Lebanon's struggle with public sector salaries and customs tariffs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:46

Lawyers and media: Beirut Bar Association's decision sparks controversy

LBCI
World
03:05

No China, no deal: Bid to break sovereign debt logjams gets weary thumbs up

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:18

Arab countries' diverging stances on Syria's return to the Arab fold

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:01

Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app