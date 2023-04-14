Sports

Liverpool fined for player conduct in loss to Man City

2023-04-14 | 06:18
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Liverpool fined for player conduct in loss to Man City

Liverpool have been fined 37,500 pounds ($46,908.75) by the Football Association after their players surrounded the referee during this month's 4-1 Premier League defeat at Manchester City.

Several Liverpool players crowded around referee Simon Hooper as they pleaded for him to show City midfielder Rodri a second yellow card for a challenge on Cody Gakpo.

"The club admitted failing to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and do not behave in a way which is improper," the FA said in a statement on Friday.
 
"An independent regulatory commission imposed Liverpool FC's fine following a subsequent hearing."
 

Sports

Liverpool FC

Players

Fined

Player

Conduct

Loss

Manchester City

Premier League

English

Football

Clubs

Ukraine bans its national teams from competing with Russians and Belarusians
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-23

Apple considers bidding for English football streaming rights

LBCI
Sports
2023-03-23

Belgium's players keen to prove themselves under Tedesco

LBCI
Sports
2023-03-10

Wimbledon yet to decide on allowing Russian, Belarusian players this year

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-03

Lebanese Taekwondo players outshine in Jordan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
05:02

Ukraine bans its national teams from competing with Russians and Belarusians

LBCI
Sports
04:10

Irish driver Breen dies after testing crash in Croatia

LBCI
Sports
04:07

Bayern drop Mane from squad for Saturday game over Sane clash

LBCI
Sports
04:02

Valencia face Sevilla in LaLiga survival fight

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:33

France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report

LBCI
World
2023-04-13

Norway parliament to discuss proposals to stop electrification of major LNG plant

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-13

Franjieh first victim of Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-15

Iran's top security official Shamkhani to visit the UAE on Thursday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:17

Lebanon electricity officials acknowledge unfair electricity costs, promise change

LBCI
Press Highlights
09:18

In Lebanon, Airbnbs became a promising tourist experience: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:33

France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:37

The illusion of economic progress: Lebanon's struggle with public sector salaries and customs tariffs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:46

Lawyers and media: Beirut Bar Association's decision sparks controversy

LBCI
World
03:05

No China, no deal: Bid to break sovereign debt logjams gets weary thumbs up

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:18

Arab countries' diverging stances on Syria's return to the Arab fold

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:01

Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app