Sports

Mbappe and Messi on target as PSG beat 10-man Lens 3-1

2023-04-16 | 04:57
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Mbappe and Messi on target as PSG beat 10-man Lens 3-1

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi scored first-half goals as Paris St Germain beat 10-man Lens 3-1 at the Parc des Princes on Saturday to charge nine points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

Lens, still second but with their challenge badly dented, had Salis Abdul Samed shown a straight red card in the 19th minute for a tackle that missed the ball but caught Achraf Hakimi on the ankle.

PSG's response was swift, the champions seizing the advantage to smash in three goals in a nine-minute spree.
 
France striker Mbappe made the breakthrough in the 31st minute when he swivelled and hit a pass from Vitinha in off the post.

The goal made him PSG's all-time record league scorer, taking his tally to 139 and one more than Edinson Cavani managed.

Vitinha made it 2-0 six minutes later with a long-range screamer that left Lens goalkeeper Brice Samba with no time to react.

Messi then got in on the act in the 40th minute after Mbappe backheeled the Argentine through to fire in at a tight angle and put PSG 3-0 up at the break.
 
Lens hit back in the second half with a consolation goal from the penalty spot on the hour, Polish winger Przemyslaw Frankowski calmly stepping up to send Gianluigi Donnarumma the wrong way.
 

Sports

Football

France

PSG

Kylian Mbappe

Beat

Lens

Ten

Man

Red Card

LBCI Next
Inter slump to 1-0 loss at home to Monza
Difficult to rely on Martial due to injury record
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-04-13

Benzema strikes again as Real Madrid beat 10-man Chelsea 2-0

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-12

Man Utd to accept third round bids ahead of potential sale

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-11

Relegation-threatened Leicester appoint Smith as manager until end of season

LBCI
World
2023-04-10

China jails two prominent human rights lawyers for over ten years

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
05:02

Inter slump to 1-0 loss at home to Monza

LBCI
Sports
04:54

Difficult to rely on Martial due to injury record

LBCI
Sports
04:50

76ers drain 21 treys in opening win over Nets

LBCI
Sports
04:46

Jalen Brunson helps Knicks survive Cavaliers, 101-97

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-03-17

Arsenal's season has 'clarity' after Europa League exit

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-17

LBCI supports talented youth in IAEA's Global Comic Book Contest on Space Project

LBCI
World
2023-04-10

Mongolia grass fires threaten border with China - Chinese state media

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:58

Bishop Audi blames leaders for Lebanon's collapse and corruption

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app