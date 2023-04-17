News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Dressing room unrest may galvanize Bayern, says Guardiola
2023-04-17 | 06:25
Share
2
min
Dressing room unrest may galvanize Bayern, says Guardiola
The row between Bayern Munich team mates Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane could actually make the German side more dangerous in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said.
Senegal international Mane was fined and missed Saturday's 1-1 Bundesliga draw with Hoffenheim after hitting Sane following last week's 3-0 loss at City in the first leg.
Asked if the situation could provide a rallying point for Bayern, Guardiola told reporters: "Absolutely.
"Sometimes you need conflict to make the team more together," added the Spaniard, who managed Bayern from 2013-16.
"It is not a weak point for them, it's a strong point.
"I can imagine the situation against City. The best performance for Bayern Munich will be on Wednesday night."
While City take a three-goal advantage into the second leg Guardiola said it would be dangerous to sit back.
"We have to see if we can play as we have done at home and show great courage to impose our game," Guardiola said.
"We are able to do many, many good things and they are able to do it (too)... I want a team who is there to win the game. I know what it's like against Bayern. If you are a little bit passive, you will suffer."
Reuters
Sports
Dressing
Room
Unrest
Galvanize
Bayern Munich
Germany
Sadio Mane
Next
Talking points from European football
Lakers push past Grizzlies in Game 1 after Ja Morant's late exit
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-04-13
Sane and Mane clashed in Bayern dressing room
Sports
2023-04-13
Sane and Mane clashed in Bayern dressing room
0
Variety
09:36
Germany’s XaaS platform Equipme secures $3.8M Seed led by La Famiglia VC
Variety
09:36
Germany’s XaaS platform Equipme secures $3.8M Seed led by La Famiglia VC
0
World
08:13
As Germany ends nuclear era, activist says there is still more to do
World
08:13
As Germany ends nuclear era, activist says there is still more to do
0
World
2023-04-16
As Germany ends nuclear era, activist says there is still more to do
World
2023-04-16
As Germany ends nuclear era, activist says there is still more to do
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
08:25
More chaos at Egyptian champions Zamalek as club president excluded
Sports
08:25
More chaos at Egyptian champions Zamalek as club president excluded
0
Sports
08:24
Morocco should win Africa Cup of Nations first before thinking about World Cup
Sports
08:24
Morocco should win Africa Cup of Nations first before thinking about World Cup
0
Sports
08:15
Barcelona president denies any crime in refereeing scandal
Sports
08:15
Barcelona president denies any crime in refereeing scandal
0
Sports
06:28
Talking points from European football
Sports
06:28
Talking points from European football
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-01
GLOBAL ECONOMY China's factories power ahead, inflation ticks up in Europe
World
2023-03-01
GLOBAL ECONOMY China's factories power ahead, inflation ticks up in Europe
0
Sports
08:15
Barcelona president denies any crime in refereeing scandal
Sports
08:15
Barcelona president denies any crime in refereeing scandal
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Lebanese Forces threaten to challenge extension of municipal councils
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Lebanese Forces threaten to challenge extension of municipal councils
0
Press Highlights
2022-12-23
Presidential vacuum: The outside is waiting for an internal initiative
Press Highlights
2022-12-23
Presidential vacuum: The outside is waiting for an internal initiative
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
08:34
Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday
News Bulletin Reports
08:34
Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday
2
News Bulletin Reports
08:39
ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:39
ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI
3
Lebanon News
04:45
US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces
Lebanon News
04:45
US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces
4
Press Highlights
05:37
Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report
Press Highlights
05:37
Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report
5
Lebanon News
03:09
Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report
Lebanon News
03:09
Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report
6
Variety
07:44
In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south
Variety
07:44
In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south
7
Lebanon News
04:57
Lebanese municipal elections postponement faces legal challenges and constitutional concerns
Lebanon News
04:57
Lebanese municipal elections postponement faces legal challenges and constitutional concerns
8
Middle East
02:49
Son of toppled Iranian Shah to visit Israel
Middle East
02:49
Son of toppled Iranian Shah to visit Israel
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store