Sports

Tyrese Maxey, Sixers take 2-0 lead in series vs. Nets

2023-04-18 | 04:28
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Tyrese Maxey, Sixers take 2-0 lead in series vs. Nets

Tyrese Maxey hit six 3-pointers and scored 33 points to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers to a 96-84 victory and a 2-0 series lead over the Brooklyn Nets in the opening round of the Eastern Conference playoffs on Monday.

Game 3 will be Thursday in New York.

Joel Embiid added 20 points, 19 rebounds, seven assists and three blocked shots, and Tobias Harris had 20 points and 12 rebounds. James Harden chipped in with eight points, seven assists, five rebounds and four steals.
 
With the Sixers leading 85-78 in the fourth quarter, Embiid threw down a dunk and followed with a tough turnaround jumper for an 89-78 advantage with 2:39 left.

Cameron Johnson led the Nets with 28 points, while Mikal Bridges added 21 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Spencer Dinwiddie finished with 12 points.

Bridges' jumper had pulled the Nets within 85-78 with 3:34 left.

Philadelphia took a 76-68 lead with 7:30 remaining in the fourth quarter when Harris drove to the basket and scored.
 
Seth Curry knocked down a 3-pointer 22 seconds later to quickly close within five.

Moments later, Maxey's trey put the Sixers ahead 83-73, but Royce O'Neale came right back with a 3-pointer with 4:31 left to cut the deficit to seven.

The Nets went ahead 43-35 in the second quarter when O'Neale dropped in a 3-pointer from the wing with 3:57 left. After an empty Sixers possession, Johnson capped a 14-3 run with a dunk for a 10-point advantage.

Maxey hit a deep trey and the Sixers closed within 47-42 with about one minute remaining.

The Nets led 49-44 at halftime thanks in large part to Johnson's 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting.

Maxey kept the Sixers close with 15 points, while Embiid pulled down 15 rebounds.

The Sixers came out hot from 3-point territory in the third and took a 64-56 lead with 6:07 left after consecutive treys from Harden and Harris.
 

Sports

NBA

Basketball

Playoffs

Philadelphia 76ers

Eastern Conference

Brooklyn Nets

Game 2

First Round

LBCI Next
De'Aaron Fox lifts Kings past Warriors for 2-0 series lead
More chaos at Egyptian champions Zamalek as club president excluded
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-04-10

NBA roundup: Warriors hang 157 on Blazers, glide into playoffs

LBCI
Variety
06:11

Coinbase CEO: Crypto firms will develop "offshore" without clear regulations

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-11

WNBA-Fever select Aliyah Boston with first overall pick of draft

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-07

NBA roundup: Suns secure No. 4 seed in West

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
04:50

Argentina to replace Indonesia as under-20 World Cup host - FIFA

LBCI
Sports
04:40

Man Utd defender Martinez undergoes surgery

LBCI
Sports
04:37

Manchester United tanks on report Glazers may avoid sale with new investment

LBCI
Sports
04:35

Djokovic's elbow not in 'ideal shape' ahead of French Open

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-12

Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-23

AI storytelling startup Tome records fast user growth, to launch paid tier soon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16

Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Parliament approves extension of municipal councils mandate

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:32

Dark cloud over Beirut: Hidden cost of private generators

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:34

Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:39

ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:35

Lebanon's tourism revives as Eid Al-Fitr approaches, expects more than two million visitors in summer: report

LBCI
Variety
07:44

In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:16

Proposed legislation seeks to grant Lebanon's Finance Ministry greater control over banknote printing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:21

Lebanese Forces threaten to challenge extension of municipal councils

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:22

Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app