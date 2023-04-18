Sports

Djokovic's elbow not in 'ideal shape' ahead of French Open

2023-04-18 | 04:35
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Djokovic's elbow not in 'ideal shape' ahead of French Open

Novak Djokovic says he is still dealing with an elbow issue heading into this week's Srpska Open as the Serb looks to get his French Open preparations back on track following his early exit at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Djokovic suffered a third-round defeat to Lorenzo Musetti in Monte Carlo last week, the 22-times Grand Slam champion's serve broken eight times by the Italian.

"My elbow is not in an ideal shape but good enough to be ready for the first match," Djokovic told reporters.
 
"One of the good things in tennis is that you get new opportunity to prove your worth every week and take a step forward. I've turned over a new leaf.

"Naturally, I wasn't satisfied with the result in Monte Carlo. But, ever since I landed, I've felt welcomed in Banja Luka, a lot of positive energy and positive emotions."

Djokovic will face 18-year-old Luca Van Assche in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday after the Frenchman claimed a 1-6 7-6(4) 6-4 victory over three-times Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka.
 
"I don't know much about the young French player," Djokovic said.

"I thought Wawrinka would win the match. I saw (Van Assche) play but not for long, he is a real fighter, fast, it's difficult to get past him. No one should be underestimated."

Van Assche, ranked 87th in the world, said it was a privilege to play against Djokovic.

"Novak is a true champion. Not only in tennis but in sports in general," he added. "It will be an incredible match. I know I'll have to give my all to win."

The French Open, the second Grand Slam of the season, begins on May 28.
 

Sports

Novak Djokovic

Tennis

Serbian

International

Injury

Elbow

French Open

LBCI Next
Manchester United tanks on report Glazers may avoid sale with new investment
De'Aaron Fox lifts Kings past Warriors for 2-0 series lead
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:43

Lebanon is preparing for an international tender for Beirut Port reconstruction: report

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-17

Qatar Airways suspends flights to Sudan due to closure of Khartoum international airport

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16

Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-16

Difficult to rely on Martial due to injury record

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
04:50

Argentina to replace Indonesia as under-20 World Cup host - FIFA

LBCI
Sports
04:40

Man Utd defender Martinez undergoes surgery

LBCI
Sports
04:37

Manchester United tanks on report Glazers may avoid sale with new investment

LBCI
Sports
04:31

De'Aaron Fox lifts Kings past Warriors for 2-0 series lead

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-12

Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-23

AI storytelling startup Tome records fast user growth, to launch paid tier soon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16

Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Parliament approves extension of municipal councils mandate

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:32

Dark cloud over Beirut: Hidden cost of private generators

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:34

Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:39

ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:35

Lebanon's tourism revives as Eid Al-Fitr approaches, expects more than two million visitors in summer: report

LBCI
Variety
07:44

In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:16

Proposed legislation seeks to grant Lebanon's Finance Ministry greater control over banknote printing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:21

Lebanese Forces threaten to challenge extension of municipal councils

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:22

Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app