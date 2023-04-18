Sports

Manchester United tanks on report Glazers may avoid sale with new investment

2023-04-18 | 04:37
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Manchester United tanks on report Glazers may avoid sale with new investment

Shares of Manchester United PLC (MANU.N) fell 13 percent on Monday after a report said the Glazer family was confident of securing an investment that would allow them to retain ownership of the British football club.

The family also expects the investment to help them double the value of the club over the next 10 years, ESPN reported, citing a source.

Manchester United declined to comment.

The English football club's stock fell to $18.91, its lowest since late November, when the Glazers had started weighing options including new investment or a potential sale for the 20-time English champions that they bought 17 years ago for 790 million pounds ($977.31 million).
 
A small portion of the club's shares is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The market capitalization was about $3.6 billion as of Friday's close.

Sky News reported on Saturday that US private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc (CG.O) was in talks about a "major" investment as the auction of the Premier League football club entered its final stages.

In March, Reuters reported that the son of former Qatar Prime Minister Jassim bin Jabr Al Thani had submitted an improved bid to buy the club. The founder of chemicals producer INEOS put in a bid for the club in February.
 
Any sale of the club would likely exceed the biggest sports deal so far - the $5.2 billion including debt and investments paid for Chelsea - sources had told Reuters previously.
 

Sports

Manchester United

Sale

Stocks

Rise

Investment

Opportunity

Premier League

England

Club

Glazers

Tank

LBCI Next
Man Utd defender Martinez undergoes surgery
Djokovic's elbow not in 'ideal shape' ahead of French Open
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-01-23

Chelsea sale has given Glazers impetus to sell Manchester United

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-17

Porsche posts record Q1 sales rise boosted by China

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

Asia stocks on guard for earnings, China economy surprises

LBCI
World
2023-04-12

Mercedes posts rise in Q1 sales boosted by EVs, premium cars

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
04:50

Argentina to replace Indonesia as under-20 World Cup host - FIFA

LBCI
Sports
04:40

Man Utd defender Martinez undergoes surgery

LBCI
Sports
04:35

Djokovic's elbow not in 'ideal shape' ahead of French Open

LBCI
Sports
04:31

De'Aaron Fox lifts Kings past Warriors for 2-0 series lead

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-12

Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-23

AI storytelling startup Tome records fast user growth, to launch paid tier soon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16

Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Parliament approves extension of municipal councils mandate

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:32

Dark cloud over Beirut: Hidden cost of private generators

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:34

Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:39

ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:35

Lebanon's tourism revives as Eid Al-Fitr approaches, expects more than two million visitors in summer: report

LBCI
Variety
07:44

In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:16

Proposed legislation seeks to grant Lebanon's Finance Ministry greater control over banknote printing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:21

Lebanese Forces threaten to challenge extension of municipal councils

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:22

Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app