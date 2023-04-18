Sports

Man Utd defender Martinez undergoes surgery

2023-04-18 | 04:40
0min
Man Utd defender Martinez undergoes surgery

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez said he has successfully undergone surgery after being ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a fractured metatarsal bone.

Martinez, who made 45 appearances for United this season in all competitions, was carried off the pitch during their 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the Europa League.

In a post on Instagram, Martinez said the operation "went really well" and that he was now focusing on recovery.
 
The 25-year-old's injury comes with United looking to cement third place in the Premier League and capture the Europa League and FA Cup titles.
 

