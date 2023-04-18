News
Sports
Man Utd defender Martinez undergoes surgery
2023-04-18
Man Utd defender Martinez undergoes surgery
Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez said he has successfully undergone surgery after being ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a fractured metatarsal bone.
Martinez, who made 45 appearances for United this season in all competitions, was carried off the pitch during their 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the Europa League.
In a post on Instagram, Martinez said the operation "went really well" and that he was now focusing on recovery.
The 25-year-old's injury comes with United looking to cement third place in the Premier League and capture the Europa League and FA Cup titles.
Reuters
