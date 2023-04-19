News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Jayson Tatum, Celtics cruise past Hawks, lead series 2-0
2023-04-19 | 04:50
Share
2
min
Jayson Tatum, Celtics cruise past Hawks, lead series 2-0
Jayson Tatum led five scorers in double figures with 29 points as the Boston Celtics seized a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series with Tuesday night's 119-106 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks.
Tatum added 10 rebounds and six assists to lead the Boston offense. Derrick White added 26 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter. Jaylen Brown (18 points), Marcus Smart (14) and Malcolm Brogdon (13) also scored in double figures.
After Atlanta took an 11-point lead thanks to De'Andre Hunter's 3-pointer with 5:42 left in the first quarter, Boston outscored the Hawks 50-27 for the remainder of the first half and, for the most part, cruised from there.
Dejounte Murray led Atlanta with 29 points on seven 3-pointers. Trae Young scored 24 points, while Hunter supplied 18 points and 12 boards. The Hawks were just 16 of 48 from 3-point range.
The Celtics extended a 61-49 halftime lead, making it 72-55 with an Al Horford layup at 8:58 of the third quarter. Nearly three minutes later, Boston went up by 20.
Murray scored 13 points in the third to pull Atlanta within 90-81 by the end of the period.
In the fourth, White continued his strong series with a floater, a 3-pointer and a layup, the last bringing Boston over the century mark with 7:29 left.
A Smart triple and Tatum dunk with 2:16 remaining capped a 15-2 run that put an exclamation point on the win.
Atlanta matched its five 3-pointers from Saturday in the first quarter alone, grabbing a 15-7 lead with the help of three treys in the game's first three minutes.
Boston led 28-25 at the end of the first quarter after a late 17-3 run. Brogdon's half-court buzzer-beater gave Boston the three-point edge heading into the second.
A Bogdan Bogdanovic runner brought the visitors within four with 6:21 left before halftime, but the Celtics responded with a 10-2 spurt that Tatum capped with a layup. A Brogdon steal and Tatum layup made it a 15-point game in the final minute, but Murray pulled up and hit a 3-pointer to end the half.
Reuters
Sports
Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
First Round
Game 2
Eastern Conference
Playoffs
Atlanta Hawks
Next
Devin Booker, Suns level series with Clippers
Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-04-10
NBA roundup: Warriors hang 157 on Blazers, glide into playoffs
Sports
2023-04-10
NBA roundup: Warriors hang 157 on Blazers, glide into playoffs
0
Sports
2023-02-26
NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum sends Celtics past 76ers
Sports
2023-02-26
NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum sends Celtics past 76ers
0
Sports
2023-02-16
Three spots up for grabs in Women's World Cup playoffs
Sports
2023-02-16
Three spots up for grabs in Women's World Cup playoffs
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
05:21
'My heart is still in it': Hamlin to return to football activities
Sports
05:21
'My heart is still in it': Hamlin to return to football activities
0
Sports
05:18
Russia says talks with UEFA about reinstatement are tough
Sports
05:18
Russia says talks with UEFA about reinstatement are tough
0
Sports
05:16
Russia's men's basketball team banned from Olympic pre-qualification
Sports
05:16
Russia's men's basketball team banned from Olympic pre-qualification
0
Sports
05:10
Giroud sends Milan into semis despite late Napoli rally
Sports
05:10
Giroud sends Milan into semis despite late Napoli rally
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:14
General Security to stop receiving biometric passport requests on Fridays
Lebanon News
09:14
General Security to stop receiving biometric passport requests on Fridays
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-18
UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad
Lebanon News
2023-04-18
UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad
0
Variety
2023-01-05
Hariri and Mikati among 5 richest Arab families of 2022
Variety
2023-01-05
Hariri and Mikati among 5 richest Arab families of 2022
0
Press Highlights
02:37
Why Saudi Arabia's Syrian policy will not impact Lebanese situation
Press Highlights
02:37
Why Saudi Arabia's Syrian policy will not impact Lebanese situation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
16:21
US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier
World
16:21
US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier
2
Sports
11:51
Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team
Sports
11:51
Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team
3
Lebanon Economy
11:28
Broken currencies: Unveiling the downfall of Lebanon's purchasing power
Lebanon Economy
11:28
Broken currencies: Unveiling the downfall of Lebanon's purchasing power
4
Lebanon News
09:28
Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing
Lebanon News
09:28
Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing
5
Lebanon News
11:05
US State Department Rewards for Justice Program offers reward of up to $7 Million for Information on Ibrahim Aqil
Lebanon News
11:05
US State Department Rewards for Justice Program offers reward of up to $7 Million for Information on Ibrahim Aqil
6
Variety
06:40
Taylor Swift continues to blow away fans by wearing Lebanese designs
Variety
06:40
Taylor Swift continues to blow away fans by wearing Lebanese designs
7
Press Highlights
02:37
Why Saudi Arabia's Syrian policy will not impact Lebanese situation
Press Highlights
02:37
Why Saudi Arabia's Syrian policy will not impact Lebanese situation
8
Lebanon News
11:30
Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia
Lebanon News
11:30
Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store