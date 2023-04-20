Sports

Grizzlies, minus Ja Morant, down Lakers to level series

2023-04-20 | 03:24
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Grizzlies, minus Ja Morant, down Lakers to level series

Xavier Tillman recorded a career-high 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies overcame the absence of injured Ja Morant to produce a 103-93 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

The result evened the best-of-seven, first-round Western Conference playoff series at one win apiece.

Jaren Jackson Jr. had 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots and Desmond Bane added 17 points for the second-seeded Grizzlies. Luke Kennard scored 13 points, Dillon Brooks had 12 and Tyus Jones registered 10 points, eight assists and six rebounds.
 
LeBron James had 28 points and 12 rebounds and Rui Hachimura added 20 points off the bench for the seventh-seeded Lakers. Anthony Davis had 13 points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots and Austin Reaves scored 12 points for Los Angeles.

Game 3 will be played Saturday night in Los Angeles.

Morant aggravated a right hand injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Game 1. He was ruled out of Game 2 less than an hour before tipoff. Jones started in his place.
 
Memphis shot 42.7 percent from the field, including 11 of 36 (30.6 percent) from 3-point range. Tillman made 10 of 13 shots, and five of his rebounds came on the offensive end.

The Lakers made 41.2 percent of their shots and were 7 of 26 (26.9 percent) from behind the arc. Davis shot just 4-for-14 and D'Angelo Russell (five points) was 2-for-11.

Tillman scored all of the Memphis points during a 7-2 push to open the third quarter as the Grizzlies elevated their lead to a game-best 20 at 66-46.

The Lakers answered with a 17-3 surge with Hachimura scoring the last five to bring Los Angeles within 69-63 with 4:04 remaining in the third.

Memphis finished the stanza strong and took an 83-71 lead into the fourth quarter.

A dunk by Davis and a layup by James allowed the Lakers to move within 92-86 with 3:48 left in the contest. However, Memphis scored seven of the game's next nine points, with Brooks capping the stretch with a trey to make it 99-88 with 1:23 remaining.
 
Davis cut Los Angeles' deficit to 101-93 on a 3-pointer by Davis with 59.4 seconds left. But Jones made two free throws with 30.8 seconds remaining to make it a 10-point game, and the Lakers called timeout and cleared the bench.

The Grizzlies led 30-19 after one quarter and increased their cushion to 59-44 at the break. Bane had 13 points in the half for Memphis, and James scored 12 for the Lakers. Davis had just six points on 1-of-9 shooting in the half.
 

Sports

NBA

Basketball

Memphis Grizzlies

Los Angeles Lakers

Western Conference

Playoffs

Game 2

First Round

LBCI Next
Man City ease into Champions League semis with 1-1 draw at Bayern
With Giannis Antetokounmpo out, Bucks top Heat to even series
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-04-10

NBA roundup: Warriors hang 157 on Blazers, glide into playoffs

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-19

Russia's men's basketball team banned from Olympic pre-qualification

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-18

Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-18

Coinbase CEO: Crypto firms will develop "offshore" without clear regulations

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
09:06

Nadal to miss Madrid Open after recovery setback

LBCI
Sports
09:05

LVMH CEO: Talks ongoing over 2024 Paris Olympics deal

LBCI
Sports
09:03

Badminton federation extends ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes

LBCI
Sports
09:01

Saliba struggling to return to Arsenal title fight

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-14

Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-14

Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence

LBCI
Press Highlights
10:40

Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

Putin critic jailed in Russian treason case for 25 years in harshest sentence for years

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:56

Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:13

The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah

LBCI
Press Highlights
10:40

Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:31

Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:49

Settlements and sovereignty: The ongoing debate among Christians

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:40

The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation

LBCI
World
04:48

Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates

LBCI
Middle East
11:36

Oman liberalizes foreign marriage law in rare social reform

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app