Sports
Bullet point previews of Premier League matches
2023-04-20 | 03:46
Share
3
min
Bullet point previews of Premier League matches
Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures from April 21-23 (all times GMT):
Friday, April 21
Arsenal v Southampton (1900)
* Arsenal have won 25 of their 47 Premier League games against Southampton (L8 D14).
* Arsenal and Southampton played out a 1-1 draw in their previous meeting in October.
* League leaders Arsenal drew their last two league games, while relegation-threatened Southampton lost their last two.
Saturday, April 22
Fulham v Leeds United (1130)
* Following their 3-2 win at Elland Road in October, Fulham are looking to complete the league double over Leeds for the first time since 1959-60.
* Fulham have beaten Leeds twice this season, winning 3-2 in the league and 2-0 in the FA Cup.
* Leeds have conceded 16 goals in four league games in April, conceding at least four goals in three of those matches.
Brentford v Aston Villa (1400)
* After losing their first three home league games against Villa between 1935 and 1947, Brentford have won their last four in a row against them.
* Villa have earned seven points from their three league away games in London under Unai Emery.
* Brentford have lost their last three league games, as many as they had in their previous 21.
Crystal Palace v Everton (1400)
* Palace have won just one of their last 16 Premier League games against Everton (D7 L8).
* Following their 3-0 win at Goodison Park in October, Everton are looking to complete their first league double over Crystal Palace since 2004-05.
* Palace have won all three of their league games since Roy Hodgson's return to the club, as many as they had in their previous 18.
Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1400)
* After their 4-0 win at Molineux in October, Leicester are looking to complete the league double over Wolves for the first time since 1995-96.
* Wolves have won just one of their last 25 away league games against Leicester (D9 L15).
* Wolves have never scored in five league away games against Leicester.
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest (1400)
* Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 23 home league games against Forest (W18 D5).
* Forest won the reverse fixture against Liverpool 1-0 in October.
* Only two promoted teams have ever done the league double over Liverpool – Newcastle United in 1993-94 and Blackpool in 2010-11.
Sunday, April 23
Bournemouth v West Ham United (1300)
* After losing their first home league meeting with West Ham in January 2016 (3-1), Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last four against them at the Vitality Stadium (W2 D2).
* West Ham have won their last two league games against Bournemouth and are looking to complete their first league double over them.
* Bournemouth have won their last two league matches, the first time this season they have won successive games.
Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur (1300)
* Alexander Isak has scored five goals in his last six league games for Newcastle.
* Spurs have won four of their last five league away games against Newcastle (D1).
* Spurs have scored in each of their last 16 league away games against Newcastle, since a 4-0 loss in December 2003.
Reuters
