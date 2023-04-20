Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures from April 21-23 (all times GMT):



Friday, April 21



Arsenal v Southampton (1900)



* Arsenal have won 25 of their 47 Premier League games against Southampton (L8 D14).



* Arsenal and Southampton played out a 1-1 draw in their previous meeting in October.



* League leaders Arsenal drew their last two league games, while relegation-threatened Southampton lost their last two.

Saturday, April 22



Fulham v Leeds United (1130)



* Following their 3-2 win at Elland Road in October, Fulham are looking to complete the league double over Leeds for the first time since 1959-60.



* Fulham have beaten Leeds twice this season, winning 3-2 in the league and 2-0 in the FA Cup.



* Leeds have conceded 16 goals in four league games in April, conceding at least four goals in three of those matches.

Brentford v Aston Villa (1400)



* After losing their first three home league games against Villa between 1935 and 1947, Brentford have won their last four in a row against them.



* Villa have earned seven points from their three league away games in London under Unai Emery.



* Brentford have lost their last three league games, as many as they had in their previous 21.



Crystal Palace v Everton (1400)



* Palace have won just one of their last 16 Premier League games against Everton (D7 L8).



* Following their 3-0 win at Goodison Park in October, Everton are looking to complete their first league double over Crystal Palace since 2004-05.



* Palace have won all three of their league games since Roy Hodgson's return to the club, as many as they had in their previous 18.



Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1400)

* After their 4-0 win at Molineux in October, Leicester are looking to complete the league double over Wolves for the first time since 1995-96.



* Wolves have won just one of their last 25 away league games against Leicester (D9 L15).



* Wolves have never scored in five league away games against Leicester.



Liverpool v Nottingham Forest (1400)



* Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 23 home league games against Forest (W18 D5).



* Forest won the reverse fixture against Liverpool 1-0 in October.



* Only two promoted teams have ever done the league double over Liverpool – Newcastle United in 1993-94 and Blackpool in 2010-11.



Sunday, April 23



Bournemouth v West Ham United (1300)



* After losing their first home league meeting with West Ham in January 2016 (3-1), Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last four against them at the Vitality Stadium (W2 D2).



* West Ham have won their last two league games against Bournemouth and are looking to complete their first league double over them.



* Bournemouth have won their last two league matches, the first time this season they have won successive games.



Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur (1300)



* Alexander Isak has scored five goals in his last six league games for Newcastle.



* Spurs have won four of their last five league away games against Newcastle (D1).



* Spurs have scored in each of their last 16 league away games against Newcastle, since a 4-0 loss in December 2003.