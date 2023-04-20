Sports

2023-04-20 | 03:49
1min
US and Mexico to submit bid to co-host 2027 Women's World Cup

The United States and Mexico have informed FIFA they will submit a bid to co-host the 2027 Women's World Cup, the countries' federations said on Wednesday.

US football and Mexico's football federation have until May 19 to formally submit their 'Bidding Agreement'.

The United States previously hosted the Women's World Cup in 1999, when they won the second of their record four titles, and in 2003. Mexico has not hosted the tournament before.
 
Australia and New Zealand will co-host the 2023 edition of the tournament.

"The United States has always been a global leader for the women’s game, and we would be honoured to co-host the world’s premier event for women’s football along with Mexico," said USSF President Cindy Parlow Cone.

FMF President Yon De Luisa added: "Women's football in Mexico has experienced sustained growth over the last five years and its development is one of the strategic priorities of the FMF."
 
Mexico, the US and Canada will co-host the men's World Cup in 2026.
 

