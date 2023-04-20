News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
25
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
25
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Williams, Mewis hoping to play their way into US World Cup squad
2023-04-20 | 03:56
Share
2
min
Williams, Mewis hoping to play their way into US World Cup squad
Lynn Williams and Kristie Mewis combined to give Gotham FC a 1-0 win over Washington Spirit 1-0 in the Challenge Cup on Wednesday and the duo hope to have made an impression on US coach Vlatko Andonovski as he prepares to name his Women's World Cup squad.
US head coach Andonovski must soon submit his 23-player squad for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand, which begins on July 20, leaving little time for those on the periphery to stake a claim.
The four-times World Cup winners would have hoped to have a crystal clear picture of their squad with less than 100 days before the event kicks off but the loss of striker Mallory Swanson to injury has been a huge setback.
Captain Becky Sauerbrunn told reporters last week it was the ideal time for an attacker to step forward and claim a place, and Williams did just that on Wednesday, scoring the winner from close range off an assist from Tokyo Olympics team mate Mewis.
"It's definitely pressure and (Andonovski is) definitely watching," said 29-year-old Williams, who notched her third goal in four National Women's Football League matches this year.
"But he’s watching all the time - World Cup or not. I think that this time is obviously a little more stressful, everybody’s doing the best they can to make the roster.
"Right now my focus is just doing what I need to do to help (Gotham FC) and that means being the best Lynn Williams I can possibly be," said Williams, who was the MVP for the US top flight in 2016.
"Being the best Lynn Williams I can possibly be will hopefully help me get on that team."
The defending World Cup champions wrapped up their April camp with wins over Ireland in a pair of friendlies, with Mewis getting minutes off the bench while Williams did not feature.
Mewis, 32, hopes her performances at club level will help her nail down a spot as a midfielder in the squad, though the surprise return of veteran Julie Ertz could make places harder to come by.
"If you make too big of a deal out of it then you’re not going to perform well," said Mewis. "What’s most important for me is to just try to be consistent and try to play the way I know how to play.
"So I’m still working on that and that’s all that I can do right now at this point."
Reuters
Sports
Women's
Football
US
Williams
Mewis
World Cup
Squad
Next
FIFA concerned about Canada's refusal to honor Afghan visa letters
US and Mexico to submit bid to co-host 2027 Women's World Cup
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
03:49
US and Mexico to submit bid to co-host 2027 Women's World Cup
Sports
03:49
US and Mexico to submit bid to co-host 2027 Women's World Cup
0
Sports
2023-04-11
Australia and New Zealand mark 100-day countdown to Women's World Cup
Sports
2023-04-11
Australia and New Zealand mark 100-day countdown to Women's World Cup
0
Sports
2023-04-04
Barcelona refereeing scandal one of most serious in football
Sports
2023-04-04
Barcelona refereeing scandal one of most serious in football
0
Sports
2023-03-13
Football Leaders Arsenal crush Fulham, Man United held, Newcastle win
Sports
2023-03-13
Football Leaders Arsenal crush Fulham, Man United held, Newcastle win
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
09:06
Nadal to miss Madrid Open after recovery setback
Sports
09:06
Nadal to miss Madrid Open after recovery setback
0
Sports
09:05
LVMH CEO: Talks ongoing over 2024 Paris Olympics deal
Sports
09:05
LVMH CEO: Talks ongoing over 2024 Paris Olympics deal
0
Sports
09:03
Badminton federation extends ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes
Sports
09:03
Badminton federation extends ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes
0
Sports
09:01
Saliba struggling to return to Arsenal title fight
Sports
09:01
Saliba struggling to return to Arsenal title fight
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
06:47
Cross-border remote working could boost London financial center
World
06:47
Cross-border remote working could boost London financial center
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-02
Lebanon’s Suicide rates increased 32% over nine years: report
Lebanon News
2023-03-02
Lebanon’s Suicide rates increased 32% over nine years: report
0
Lebanon Economy
07:59
Basic commodity prices to rise by 15% if customs dollar reaches LBP 90,000: Food Importers' Syndicate
Lebanon Economy
07:59
Basic commodity prices to rise by 15% if customs dollar reaches LBP 90,000: Food Importers' Syndicate
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-14
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-14
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
11:56
Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors
Lebanon Economy
11:56
Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:13
The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:13
The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah
3
Press Highlights
10:40
Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report
Press Highlights
10:40
Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report
4
Press Highlights
02:31
Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors
Press Highlights
02:31
Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:49
Settlements and sovereignty: The ongoing debate among Christians
News Bulletin Reports
11:49
Settlements and sovereignty: The ongoing debate among Christians
6
Press Highlights
02:40
The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation
Press Highlights
02:40
The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation
7
World
04:48
Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates
World
04:48
Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates
8
Middle East
11:36
Oman liberalizes foreign marriage law in rare social reform
Middle East
11:36
Oman liberalizes foreign marriage law in rare social reform
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store